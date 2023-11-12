New Article: Tragic Incident Shakes Community: Updates on Croydon Stabbing

A devastating incident has struck the community of Croydon, south London, leaving every parent’s worst nightmare as a reality. Earlier today, a 15-year-old girl lost her life due to a stabbing, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood.

Shortly after the girl’s tragic death at 09:21 BST, police swiftly apprehended a teenage boy who is believed to have been acquainted with the victim. The authorities have initiated a full-fledged murder inquiry to uncover the truth behind this heartbreaking event.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, the local policing commander for south London, will address the media with an on-camera statement from the crime scene in Wellesley Road. This statement, scheduled to be delivered at 14:00 BST, is anticipated to shed light on crucial details surrounding the incident.

We understand the importance of staying informed during times like these, and we will provide regular updates to keep you apprised of any new developments. Please continue to stay with us for the latest information as the story unfolds.

FAQs

What happened in Croydon?

A 15-year-old girl was tragically stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.

Has the perpetrator been caught?

Yes, a teenage boy believed to be known to the victim has been arrested shortly after the incident.

What actions are being taken?

A murder inquiry has been launched by the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

What time will police provide a statement?

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain will provide an on-camera statement at the crime scene in Wellesley Road at 14:00 BST.

Where can I watch the statement live?

