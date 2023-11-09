Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear Ambitions and the Complexities of a US-Saudi Nuclear Cooperation Deal

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has once again confirmed his country’s desire to acquire a nuclear arsenal if regional rival Iran succeeds in developing one. This revelation has cast doubt on the possibility of a US-Saudi nuclear cooperation deal currently being negotiated.

Concerns over Saudi Arabia’s intentions have been raised by Joe Biden’s Democratic allies in the US Senate who have warned that a deal normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which includes significant nuclear cooperation with Riyadh, may face a tough battle for approval. The distrust of Saudi intentions stems from suspicions that the kingdom’s ostensibly civilian nuclear program could be diverted towards military purposes if it feels threatened.

Prince Mohammed’s recent interview with Fox News has reinforced these suspicions. While expressing concern over any country obtaining nuclear weapons, he emphasized that if Iran were successful in developing a weapon, Saudi Arabia would have no choice but to seek its own. This is a significant divergence from the original article’s quotes.

The Biden administration has been investing considerable diplomatic efforts into securing a Saudi-Israeli normalization deal, which the crown prince suggests is getting closer to fruition. However, there are numerous obstacles to such a complex agreement being reached.

One major obstacle is the issue of nuclear cooperation. The Saudis, seeking a deal without the usual non-proliferation restrictions, have requested a nuclear cooperation agreement with the US, along with some form of formalized security guarantees. However, historically, securing formalized security guarantees has been challenging, particularly considering Saudi Arabia’s concerning human rights record.

Furthermore, the potential deal includes Saudi Arabia moving towards diplomatic relations with Israel and resuming funding for the Palestinian Authority, while Israel would be asked to make concessions to the Palestinians. However, potential transfers of land to Palestinian control would face staunch opposition from Israel’s hard-right cabinet.

The Biden administration faces the delicate task of balancing these complex dynamics while ensuring that any cooperation with Saudi Arabia meets stringent US non-proliferation standards. Failure to do so could lead to outrage in Congress and could potentially push Saudi Arabia towards seeking nuclear cooperation with other countries like China.

The Biden administration believes that the danger of China gaining influence in the Gulf region, coupled with support from the influential Israel lobby, may convince Congress to accept certain areas of cooperation with Riyadh that it would typically reject. This approach reflects an ongoing focus on strategic competition in the administration’s foreign policy.

In conclusion, the complexities surrounding a potential US-Saudi nuclear cooperation deal highlight the challenges faced by the Biden administration. Balancing regional dynamics, non-proliferation concerns, human rights considerations, and geopolitical competition will require careful navigation. The outcome of these negotiations will have significant implications for the stability and security of the Middle East.