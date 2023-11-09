China Mourns the Loss of Former Leader Li Keqiang

China is in mourning as it bids farewell to Li Keqiang, the former second-ranking leader of the country. Li, who passed away last week at the age of 68 due to a heart attack, was laid to rest in a state funeral ceremony in Beijing. President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials paid their respects to Li, who was described as an exceptional member of the Communist Party and a dedicated leader.

Li Keqiang, who served as China’s top economic official for ten years, played a significant role in the country’s economic development. He advocated for private businesses and implemented market-oriented reforms that helped navigate China through various challenges, including rising tensions with the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Li’s influence diminished after President Xi Jinping consolidated power and tightened control over the economy.

While the funeral ceremony took place in Beijing, hundreds, possibly thousands, of mourners gathered in Li’s hometown of Hefei in central China. People lined up to pay their respects at Li’s childhood home, laying bouquets of white and yellow chrysanthemums. These spontaneous gatherings, uncommon in China, were seen by some as a subtle protest against Li’s political sidelining and the increasing authoritarianism under Xi’s leadership.

Li Keqiang’s sudden passing has left a void in Chinese politics and sparked reflections on his contributions to the country. From his modest beginnings to attending prestigious Peking University during a transformative period in Chinese history, Li rose through the ranks and held several important positions. Although he was once viewed as a potential successor to the top leadership, he was eventually eclipsed by President Xi Jinping.

As China mourns the loss of Li Keqiang, flags across the country and Chinese embassies around the world were lowered to half-staff. The legacy of Li Keqiang as a dedicated Communist Party member and a leader committed to economic reform will be remembered as China moves forward under new leadership.