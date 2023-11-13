Protesters Gather Outside French Military Base in Niger, Urging Troop Departure

In an unprecedented display of public discontent, hundreds of activists have set up camp outside a French military base in the capital city of Niger, Niamey, demanding the immediate withdrawal of French troops. This groundswell of opposition highlights a growing anti-French sentiment among supporters of the military coup that occurred in July, when President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown and power was seized by the military.

The protest, which began six days ago and has shown no signs of waning, has underscored the deteriorating relations between Niger and its former colonial power, France. Paris has rejected calls for the withdrawal of approximately 1,500 French troops stationed in Niger to combat the Islamist insurgency plaguing the Sahel region.

Since labeling the junta as illegitimate, France’s stance has only fueled anti-French sentiment within Niger, ultimately leading to the current protest outside the military base. While there have been sporadic rallies in support of the junta since it took control, the gathering outside the French military base has gained significant momentum and shows no indication of dissipating any time soon.

On a particular day, protesters even disrupted the typical midday prayers at a nearby mosque, opting instead to celebrate in front of the military base. Hassane Aissa Seyni, one of the demonstrators, pointed out the historical imbalance in the relationship between France and its former colonies, stating that “France has never stood by its colonies and helped us. On the contrary, they are here to plunder our resources.”

The ongoing protest outside the French military base serves as a powerful symbol of the deep-rooted frustration felt by many in Niger towards their former colonizer. As tensions continue to escalate, the question of whether France will accede to the demands and withdraw its troops remains unanswered.

