Arson Suspects Arrested for Devastating Blaze at Historic British Pub

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of setting fire to a historic British pub in Himley, central England. The Crooked House pub, renowned for its slanted walls and sagging foundation, was gutted by a blaze on August 5. The suspects, a 66-year-old man from Dudley and a 33-year-old from Milton Keynes, are being questioned by Staffordshire Police.

Locals were left heartbroken by the loss of the iconic tavern, which had recently been sold. Adding to their distress, the charred remains of the pub were unexpectedly demolished two days after the fire, before investigators determined the cause and without the requisite permission from local authorities.

Affectionately dubbed “Britain’s wonkiest” pub due to its uneven structure, supporters of the establishment had hoped for restoration. Many are now rallying to have it rebuilt brick by brick. An online petition, titled “Save The Crooked House,” had amassed over 22,000 signatures by Thursday.

Dating back to 1765 when it served as a farmhouse, the pub gradually sank on one side as a consequence of extensive coal mining in the area. By the 1940s, it gained notoriety as The Crooked House, celebrated for its tilted grandfather clock and a bar where coins and marbles appeared to defy gravity.

Prior to the devastating fire, protesters had gathered to oppose the new owners’ plans to repurpose the pub. Firefighters struggled to reach the scene due to an obstruction on the rural road leading to the pub. Subsequently, protestors prevented heavy machinery from participating in the salvage operation.

Following an agreement between the South Staffordshire Council and the new owners, the bricks and foundation pieces will be preserved on-site under the council’s supervision. The forthcoming work will be closely monitored to ensure the faithful restoration of this beloved landmark.