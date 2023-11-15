Fate of Iconic Pub Site Hangs in the Balance

By [Your Name]

An urgent meeting is set to take place regarding the future of the site where the famous “wonkiest pub” once stood before it was destroyed by fire, confirms the mayor of the West Midlands. The Crooked House, located near Dudley, was engulfed in flames over the weekend, with authorities treating the incident as a suspicious fire.

By Monday, the iconic building, known for its distinct slanted appearance, was reduced to rubble. In response to the incident, Andy Street, the mayor, expressed his intention to collaborate with South Staffordshire Council to determine what will happen to the site. He also voiced his frustration on social media, stating that it was infuriating to think that the fire was potentially the result of an act of arson.

While the flames consumed the interior of the building, the external structure remained largely intact until bulldozers were brought in to demolish the remaining parts. This decision met with backlash from local residents and former patrons who had an emotional attachment to the 18th Century establishment.

In a statement released on Wednesday, South Staffordshire Council confirmed that it had only granted permission for a partial demolition of the building due to safety concerns. The council is now investigating whether the complete demolition of the pub was carried out unlawfully.

The sale of the pub was finalized last month by brewery Marston’s, and the BBC sought to contact the new owners, ATE Farms, for their comments on the loss of their asset. Notably, records indicate that Adam Taylor, a shareholder of the landfill site adjacent to the pub, may be connected to the new owners.

The Crooked House gained national recognition for its peculiar appearance, which resulted from mining subsidence in the 19th Century. The venue became famous when it was featured on the BBC program Nationwide in 1974, highlighting the illusion of objects seemingly rolling uphill inside the establishment.

Staffordshire Police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, with officers utilizing a specially trained dog that can detect multiple accelerants. The force released a statement expressing their understanding of the cultural significance and heritage attached to the building, despite it not being officially listed. They assured that a meticulous investigation employing all available information and forensic opportunities is underway.

Historic England received a request to list the pub just days before the fire occurred. Listing the building would have afforded it greater legal protection against demolition or alteration.

Lyndon Thomas, the owner of the hire firm responsible for supplying the excavator used in the pub’s demolition, defended his company’s actions, stating that they were not responsible for how their machinery was used. Mr. Thomas also revealed that the firm had received threatening emails in the aftermath of the incident.

Despite calls from Andy Street for the Crooked House to be reconstructed “brick by brick,” Dudley Council’s leader, Patrick Harley, asserted that this would be nearly impossible due to the limited availability of original bricks following the recent events. The loss of the pub has reverberated throughout the area, with many expressing their heartfelt connections to the establishment.

Local politicians, including Sir Gavin Williamson and Jane Stevenson, have demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident. Dudley MP Marco Longhi has written to the police seeking clarification on the demolition process, as the lack of information from authorities has caused resentment among the community.

FAQ

What caused the fire at The Crooked House?

The fire at The Crooked House is being treated as suspicious by authorities, and investigations are still ongoing.

Who owns the site now?

The site of The Crooked House was recently sold to ATE Farms. The BBC attempted to contact the new owners for comments on the incident.

Will The Crooked House be rebuilt?

There have been calls for the pub to be rebuilt, but the leader of Dudley Council has stated that it would be extremely difficult due to the limited availability of the original bricks.

Is there an ongoing investigation?

Staffordshire Police is carrying out a robust investigation into the fire, utilizing all available information and forensic opportunities.

Was The Crooked House a listed building?

The pub was not officially listed, but there was a request made to Historic England to consider listing the building just days before the fire occurred.