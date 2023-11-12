Unanticipated Escape: Crocodiles Break Free in China’s Floods

Amidst the subsiding heavy rain, inhabitants of southern China were given a startling warning about a hidden peril lurking within the floodwaters: a multitude of escaped crocodiles. These reptiles, which were previously living in a commercial crocodile farm situated in Maoming, Guangdong province, found an opportunity to flee when the region was engulfed by a fierce rainstorm, causing a local lake to overflow. Haibao News noted that the escape involved 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles.

In response to the situation, the local emergency department urged residents to remain indoors, assuring them that efforts were being made to regain control. The Paper, citing an anonymous staff member, reported that several crocodiles had been recaptured by Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported thus far, and an official statement has yet to be released.

Footage circulating on Chinese social media depicted crocodiles navigating the floodwaters, occasionally with their heads protruding above the surface. Some videos even displayed noticeable location signs, indicating the presence of the crocodiles near “Maoming” and the “Xibu Expressway.” Recent footage has shown captured crocodiles securely tied with red ropes to mitigate any potential harm to humans.

The escape of the crocodiles quickly gained attention on Chinese social media, with related topics garnering millions of views. Netizens on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, likened the scene to the suspenseful American thriller film, Crawl.

Unfortunately, the Maoming Emergency Management Bureau declined NBC News’ request for additional information, and attempts to contact them via email were left unanswered. Crocodile meat holds great value in China due to its perceived medicinal benefits. While the trade of crocodiles is not prohibited by Chinese law, illegal crocodile farms do exist in the country, according to state media reports. Maoming, renowned for its large and esteemed commercial crocodile farms, particularly appreciates crocodile meat as a delicacy. The surrounding Guangdong province is also a significant consumer of this sought-after meat.

This is not the first instance of crocodiles escaping from farms in Maoming. In 2013, six young crocodiles managed to break free during a similar flooding event, with four of them being recaptured and unfortunately, two being consumed by local villagers, as stated by state media. Similar incidents have occurred in other provinces as well. Earlier this year, in May, a villager in Yibin, Sichuan province, reported to the police that six crocodiles under their ownership had gone missing.

Last week, Typhoon Haikui brought unprecedented torrential rainfall to southern China and Hong Kong, resulting in extensive flooding throughout numerous cities. Tragically, landslides triggered by the monsoon claimed the lives of at least seven people in the neighboring province of Guangxi, according to reports from state media.

