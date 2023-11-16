New Article Title: A Controversial Encounter: Croatian Foreign Minister’s Attempted Kiss Creates Uproar

Croatia’s foreign minister recently found himself in the midst of controversy when he made an awkward attempt to kiss his German counterpart during a group photo session. The incident took place during a European Union conference in Berlin, where Gordan Grlic Radman, 65, reached out to shake the hand of Annalena Baerbock, 42, but then moved in for a kiss.

Instead of reciprocating the gesture, Baerbock politely offered her cheek and quickly turned towards the cameras, visibly uncomfortable. Video footage of the cringeworthy encounter shows her giggling uncomfortably afterward. While the other foreign chiefs present seemed unfazed by the incident, prominent leaders and social media users were quick to voice their disapproval, labeling Grlic Radman’s actions as shameful.

Rada Boric, a prominent Croatian women’s rights activist, condemned the foreign minister’s behavior as highly inappropriate, highlighting that such warmth in greetings is not suitable for a professional relationship. Boric expressed that the German minister seemed taken aback by such proximity with her Croatian counterpart.

Former Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor took to social media to criticize Grlic Radman, without explicitly mentioning him or the incident, raising the question of whether forcibly kissing women could also be considered an act of violence. Local media outlets, too, condemned the encounter as a form of sexual harassment.

In response to the backlash, Grlic Radman dismissed the criticism, claiming that his intention was merely to greet his counterpart warmly. He conveyed his confusion, stating, “I don’t know what the problem was… We always greet each other warmly. It is a warm human approach to a colleague.” Baerbock has remained silent on the matter, although those close to her reportedly stated that Grlic Radman arrived late to the photo shoot and had not yet greeted her.

Insiders revealed that the attempted kiss was seen as a clumsy and rushed greeting. It was described as a failed attempt to quickly acknowledge each other. Nevertheless, the incident has sparked a debate regarding appropriate professional conduct and the boundaries of personal space.

Interestingly, this incident is reminiscent of a similar controversy that occurred just a few months earlier, involving the head of Spanish soccer, Luis Rubiales. Rubiales faced severe backlash for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women’s World Cup ceremony, which she later admitted made her uncomfortable. Initially, Rubiales defended his actions, but eventually, he publicly apologized and resigned from his position.

