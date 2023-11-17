Biden Admin Faces Criticism Over Controversial Sanctions Waiver for Iran

The recent decision by the Biden administration to extend a sanctions waiver that allows Iraq to pay for Iranian electricity has sparked backlash from critics. The waiver has been viewed as a way to continue funding Iran’s disruptive activities, as its proxies carry out attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Critics argue that it is “absolutely outrageous” for the Biden administration to find ways to provide money to Iran, especially considering that Iranian-backed militias are targeting American forces in Iraq. Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida expressed his concerns, stating that this decision helps keep Iraq dependent on Iranian energy.

The sanctions waiver allows Iraq to deposit an estimated minimum of $10 billion in an escrow account, without fear of reprisal for potentially breaking any U.S. sanctions. The payments must go through Oman, with a portion converted to non-sanctioned currencies for Iran to use in purchasing humanitarian aid. The State Department asserts that the funds can only be spent with U.S. approval, similar to the $6 billion held in Qatar.

Critics have accused the Biden administration of misinforming the public and enabling Iran’s destabilizing activities. A senior State Department official defended the decision, stating that it is a “layered” and “cumbersome” process with oversight from various entities to prevent fund misuse.

Richard Goldberg, a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, explained that the waiver was issued as a balance for Iran agreeing to limit uranium enrichment below the “weapons-grade” level. However, concerns arise over Iran’s potential access to the funds held in escrow.

The extension of the waiver comes at a time when U.S. and coalition forces have been attacked numerous times by Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria. The Pentagon reported 56 attacks on troops in this region, resulting in 59 U.S. personnel injuries.

Critics argue that the Biden administration should cut off or freeze access to all accounts that provide funds to Iran. They emphasize that money given to Iran could be used to support groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, which pose a threat to both the United States and Israel.

The Biden administration has reassured the public that access to food and medicine will not be denied to any country, including Iran. They stress that they have imposed over 400 sanctions on Iran since taking office as part of their efforts to hold Iran accountable for destabilizing activities.

As the controversy surrounding the sanctions waiver unfolds, critics continue to voice their concerns regarding the potential implications of providing Iran with access to billions of dollars. The Biden administration faces scrutiny over its decision and must address the criticisms raised by lawmakers and experts alike.

FAQ: