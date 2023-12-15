Critics voice concerns over modern stained-glass windows in Notre Dame rebuild

French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked controversy with his plans to install contemporary stained-glass windows in the restoration of the iconic Notre Dame cathedral. While Macron defends the decision, stating that it represents the current century, critics argue that these modern additions could disrupt the historical ambiance and “distort the overall harmony” of the cathedral.

The rebuilding of Notre Dame, which was severely damaged by a fire in 2019, is scheduled to be completed within a year according to Macron. He described the project as a symbol of hope and a testament to France’s resilience. However, the announcement of the use of contemporary stained-glass windows has divided opinions.

The dissatisfaction stems from the fact that it is the diocese, rather than the French government, advocating for these modern touches. The European Conservative criticized this approach, questioning the influence of the religious institution in a project that falls under the jurisdiction of the state.

The fire, which resulted in the collapse of the cathedral’s spire and roof, also put at risk numerous valuable artworks and relics. Firefighters and emergency responders valiantly formed a human chain to protect these treasures, including the renowned Crown of Thorns, believed to have been worn by Jesus during his crucifixion.

Following the fire, French lawmakers faced a difficult decision about the restoration process. While the spire will be recreated to be an exact replica, there were diverging opinions regarding the incorporation of contemporary elements. President Macron proposed adding a touch of the 21st century to Notre Dame, but his efforts were rejected by lawmakers who cited the Venice Convention to uphold the preservation of the existing stained-glass windows.

However, the Archbishop Monsignor Laurent Ulrich has called for a more progressive approach. He has requested a competition to determine which contemporary designs will be included in the rebuilt cathedral. The plan is to replace existing windows in the chapels on the south side of the nave with figurative designs created by selected artists. The cathedral currently houses 120 stained-glass windows, ranging from the 13th century to a more recent addition in 1965.

Supporters of Macron argue that the cathedral has always been subject to modifications and updates throughout its long history. They believe that the inclusion of contemporary elements reflects the evolution of the structure and its possessions.

While the debate over the use of modern stained-glass windows continues, one thing is clear – the restoration of Notre Dame will be a monumental undertaking that aims to preserve its historical significance while incorporating elements of the present day.

