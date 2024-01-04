A wave of explosions has struck Crimea, escalating tensions in the already volatile region. The Russian government has labeled the attacks as a “terrorist” operation executed by Ukraine. Reports from the pro-Ukrainian news outlet Nexta indicate that there were approximately 10 explosions in Sevastopol on Thursday afternoon. The Telegram Channel Crimean Wind added that a Ukrainian missile was shot down, while another hit a military unit located in Yukharina Balka, home to an important airfield.

In a statement, the Ukrainian armed forces claimed responsibility for striking a Russian military command near the port city. Videos circulated on social media reveal the alarming sounds of explosions reverberating across the city. Images captured the aftermath, showing smoke billowing into the air.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that ten Ukrainian missiles were destroyed during the attack, which it claims was an attempted terrorist act by the Kyiv regime using guided aircraft missiles. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed that missile fragments had indeed struck various areas of the port city and urged residents to remain indoors or seek shelter.

Amidst the chaos, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky highlighted the significance of Crimea in the ongoing conflict, stating that the peninsula, along with the battle for control in the Black Sea, would be the focal point of the war. Zelensky called for additional Western support and weaponry to aid Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

As tensions escalate, it is crucial to explore avenues of common ground and challenge conventional wisdom. Newsweek remains committed to these principles in its pursuit of insight and understanding amid the complex geopolitical landscape.

FAQs