Critical Attacks on Infrastructure Impede Russian Operations in Crimea

Strikes targeting essential bridges that connect the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine and mainland Russia are significantly disrupting Russian logistics, hampering their ability to transport resources and counter Ukraine’s ongoing offensive. The Washington D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that these strikes are part of a deliberate campaign by Ukrainian forces to hinder Russian operations and create favorable conditions for larger counteroffensive actions.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which has been ongoing for the past three months, mainly focuses on southern and eastern Ukraine, including Crimea. Ever since the full-scale war began 18 months ago, Ukraine has expressed its determination to regain control of Crimea, which Russia has occupied since 2014.

The strategically important Chonhar Bridge, linking Crimea and the Kherson region, along with the Kerch Bridge, connecting Crimea to mainland Russia, have been repeatedly targeted by Ukraine. According to the ISW’s assessment, these strikes continue to disrupt Russian logistics, particularly along the ground lines of communication between occupied Crimea and the occupied Kherson Oblast.

The Chonhar Bridge plays a vital role in supplying Russia’s troops, as it connects the Russian military logistics hub at Dzhankoi in northern Crimea to Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. The British defense ministry has previously described Dzhankoi as a crucial road and rail junction and one of the most significant Russian military airfields in Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of attempting to strike the Kerch Bridge using a converted surface-to-air guided missile on Saturday. However, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, stated that the air defenses successfully intercepted and shot down the Ukrainian missiles in the Kerch Strait area, emphasizing that the 12-mile bridge remained undamaged.

In response to the strikes, Moscow’s troops have been forced to devise alternative methods to transport ammunition and supplies from Crimea to mainland Ukraine. Nataliya Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command, stated that Ukraine is strategically targeting existing stockpiles and working to ensure that logistics impede Russia’s ability to resupply their forces.

These critical attacks on infrastructure have forced Russia to face significant challenges in maintaining their operations in Crimea. With key bridges being repeatedly targeted, Russia must find innovative solutions to sustain their logistics and support their troops stationed in the annexed peninsula.

