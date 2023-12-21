The Rapid Spread of COVID Subvariant JN.1 Raises Concerns Ahead of Holiday Travel Season

As the holiday season approaches and people prepare to travel across the country, health officials are issuing a warning about the rapid spread of a new COVID subvariant, JN.1. This particular strain has become the fastest-growing variant in the nation, posing a potential threat to unvaccinated individuals.

JN.1 is characterized by a single mutation that makes it more transmissible among those who have not received the vaccine. However, studies have indicated that it is not more severe than other variants. The World Health Organization has recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest due to its widespread presence in multiple countries.

Dr. Kristin Englund from the Cleveland Clinic explains that while there may be an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, the hope is to prevent further deaths. It is essential to recognize that certain groups, such as the elderly, young, and immunocompromised individuals, are at higher risk for serious complications.

Summit County Public Health experts have observed a significant rise in cases related to this subvariant, along with other illnesses. Recent data from the CDC reveals a 200% increase in influenza hospitalizations, a 51% increase in COVID hospitalizations, and a 60% increase in RSV cases. These infections can be prevented through vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a slight 3% increase in COVID hospital admissions compared to the previous week. In Ohio, JN.1 accounts for 4% of reported variants, while HV.1 and EG.5 are the dominant variants at 25% and 11%, respectively.

Dr. Englund notes that JN.1 was first identified in the United States in September and contributed to a significant rise in cases between Thanksgiving and mid-December, particularly in the Northeast. In the Midwest, approximately 20% of cases are now attributed to this new variant, and it is projected to become the dominant strain in the coming weeks.

As individuals make travel plans for the holiday season, it is crucial to consider their health and the well-being of those they will be visiting. Dr. Englund advises assessing the risk associated with vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, and considering COVID testing before travel. If a positive result is obtained, wearing masks around high-risk individuals or reconsidering the visit altogether should be considered.

