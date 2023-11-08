Strained Relations and Revealing Messages: Behind the Scenes of the UK’s Covid Response

The UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was led by a small group of politicians and officials tasked with navigating the country through this unprecedented crisis. However, private messages unveiled during a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic have exposed the strained relations and even contempt brewing among key decision-makers. Here are some of the most revealing exchanges that have come to light.

One of the exchanges highlighted the uncertainty at the early stages of the pandemic. Boris Johnson, then-Prime Minister, chaired a meeting on how to respond to the rapid spread of Covid-19. However, his Chief of Staff, Dominic Cummings, messaged the Director of Communications, Lee Cain, expressing his concern that the Prime Minister didn’t fully grasp the severity of the situation. Cummings compared Johnson’s attitude to that of the swine flu outbreak in 2009, suggesting that he didn’t perceive Covid-19 as a significant threat.

Another exchange revealed the deep frustrations within the inner circle of the Prime Minister. Cummings described Johnson’s reactions during a discussion about financing government debt as a “meltdown.” He likened the Prime Minister’s behavior to being in “Jaws mode,” referencing an earlier joke made by Johnson himself. The animosity between Cummings, Cain, and Johnson was palpable, as they discussed a journalist’s tweet criticizing the Prime Minister’s confusing messaging during a press conference.

Amidst the tensions, derogatory language was used to describe Helen MacNamara, the deputy cabinet secretary at the time. Cummings expressed his frustration, using offensive terms and threatening to personally remove her from the building. He later defended his language, claiming that it wasn’t indicative of misogyny but rather a harsh approach used for both male and female colleagues.

These messages also shed light on the political landscape within the government. Cummings urged Johnson to reshuffle his team to avoid potential leadership challenges and to read the riot act to his ministers. He specifically criticized then Health Secretary Matt Hancock, labeling him a “proven liar who nobody believes” and expressed concern about him leading the NHS during the winter.

As the pandemic progressed, further messages revealed strained relationships and criticisms among key figures. Cummings described unnamed ministers as “moronic,” with agreement from Simon Case, then-cabinet secretary. Criticism was directed towards Hancock once again, with Cummings calling him a “liar,” while Cain referred to him as a “joker” who should be removed from his position.

Perhaps the most striking revelation was a message from Johnson himself expressing doubt about the effectiveness of lockdowns. He cited analysis that showed the average age of Covid-19 deaths being over 80, suggesting that those individuals were already nearing or surpassing the average life expectancy. This message indicated that the Prime Minister no longer believed in the narrative that lockdowns were necessary to prevent overwhelming the National Health Service (NHS). However, despite this skepticism, the government announced another lockdown shortly after.

These messages provide a glimpse into the turbulent decision-making process and internal dynamics of the UK’s Covid-19 response. They depict a mix of disbelief, frustration, and disagreement among key players, leaving us to ponder the complex nature of managing a crisis of this magnitude.