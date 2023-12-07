Inquiry into the Handling of the Covid Crisis Uncovers Key Findings

In a recent public inquiry into the government’s response to the Covid crisis, several important takeaways have emerged. Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who faced hours of questioning, acknowledged some shortcomings while defending his overall approach. Here are the key points from his testimony:

1. A More Measured Approach: During the inquiry, Johnson opted for a more composed demeanor compared to previous confrontations. While there were occasional dramatic moments, such as a mix-up regarding a comment, he generally maintained a disciplined performance.

2. Protests and Interruptions: Johnson expressed remorse for the pain and suffering caused by the pandemic, but his remarks were met with interruptions from protesters. Some bereaved families held up pictures of their lost loved ones, conveying their frustration. Demonstrations also took place outside the inquiry building, and jeers accompanied Johnson’s departure each day.

3. Admissions of Mistakes: The former prime minister admitted that he, along with scientists and advisers, should have recognized the severity of the disease earlier. He also acknowledged a lack of gender balance in Downing Street operations and conceded that mass gatherings should have been prohibited earlier in 2020. Furthermore, he apologized for previously dismissing long Covid as “bollocks.”

4. Normal Politics and Foul Language: Johnson appeared more relaxed when it came to foul language used in WhatsApp exchanges between his advisers. He denied allegations of a toxic work environment and justified these exchanges as part of a self-critical process. Additionally, he revealed an apology to a former official who experienced misogynistic language in a WhatsApp group linked to his former top adviser.

5. Devolution Difficulties: Johnson highlighted the challenges posed by differing Covid rules in different parts of the UK, suggesting they could be confusing for the public. He refuted claims of a strained relationship with former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and criticized the tier system in England for being divisive and difficult to implement.

It is essential to understand the lessons and insights gained from the inquiry to improve future crisis management and response.

FAQ:

Q: What was the purpose of the public inquiry?

A: The public inquiry aimed to investigate the government’s handling of the Covid crisis and scrutinize its decisions and actions.

Q: Did Boris Johnson recognize any mistakes?

A: Yes, Johnson admitted to several mistakes, including a delayed recognition of the seriousness of the disease and a lack of gender balance in his administration.

Q: Were there protests during the inquiry?

A: Yes, some protesters disrupted Johnson’s testimony, and there were demonstrations outside the inquiry building as well.

Q: How did Johnson respond to allegations of a toxic work environment?

A: Johnson denied claims of a toxic environment and explained the use of foul language as a natural part of self-critical discussions among advisers.

Q: What challenges did Johnson mention regarding Covid rules in different parts of the UK?

A: Johnson expressed concern that differing Covid rules in different parts of the UK could be confusing for the public. He also discussed difficulties with the tier system in England.

Sources:

BBC