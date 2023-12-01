COVID-19 Inquiry: Earlier Action Could Have Prevented School Closures, Says Former Health Secretary

In a recent hearing of the COVID-19 inquiry, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that earlier action in the autumn of the previous year could have prevented school closures in January 2021. This statement sheds light on the government’s decision-making process during the pandemic and the potential consequences of delaying measures.

Instead of implementing a lockdown earlier, Hancock claimed that the government’s hesitance to take decisive action led to the need for stricter measures later on. He pointed to WhatsApp messages from October 2020, which showed his concerns about then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak exerting pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to not do enough to combat the rising cases of COVID-19.

Hancock also criticized local leaders, specifically mentioning Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, for prioritizing politics over public health. According to him, their lack of cooperation hindered the government’s attempts to implement local restrictions effectively.

The inquiry’s focus on decisions made from September 2020 highlights the crucial period when COVID-19 cases started to rise again after a period of relative calm during the summer. The WhatsApp messages revealed Hancock’s frustration at being “blocked” from accessing important information about a meeting, raising concerns about the influence of economic considerations on public health decisions.

During the hearing, Hancock dismissed the notion of a trade-off between health and economic factors, emphasizing the potential consequences of not implementing timely lockdown measures. He acknowledged that if action had been taken earlier in September 2020, it might have been possible to avoid the necessity of closing schools in January, when COVID-19 cases had reached alarming levels.

The impact of school closures on children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, has been a subject of concern throughout the pandemic. The closure of schools has widened the gap between disadvantaged children and their peers, with MPs warning that it could take up to 10 years to narrow the disparity.

The government’s introduction of the tier system in mid-October 2020 aimed to slow the spread of the virus by implementing different restrictions according to local case numbers. However, Hancock expressed disappointment with the policy, calling it ineffective due to insufficiently stringent measures and delays caused by negotiations with local leaders.

Notably, Hancock praised Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson for his constructive cooperation in implementing necessary measures to tackle the virus. However, he mistakenly referred to Anderson as deceased, for which a correction was later issued to clarify that the former mayor is still alive.

The inquiry also shed light on the strained relationship between Hancock and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Hancock criticized Sturgeon’s communication of UK-wide decisions, describing it as “unhelpful and confusing” and claiming that it undermined the coordinated response to the pandemic.

Moving forward, the COVID-19 inquiry will continue to hear evidence from other key figures, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The inquiry aims to provide insights into the decision-making process during the pandemic and assess the effectiveness of containment measures.

