China’s Fire-Eye Labs Raise Concerns About Data Collection

In April 2020, during the peak of Europe’s lockdown, a plane arrived in Belgrade carrying a gift from China – the Fire-Eye, a portable lab capable of detecting coronavirus infections and decoding genetic codes for viruses and humans. Serbia’s prime minister hailed it as the “most advanced institute for precision medicine and genetics in the region.” However, Western intelligence agencies are now raising concerns about China’s intentions with these labs.

China’s largesse in donating or selling Fire-Eye labs to countries worldwide has attracted attention from intelligence agencies. Some analysts believe it is part of a broader strategy by China to gain access to highly valuable human DNA data worldwide. This data collection effort has been ongoing for more than a decade, involving the acquisition of genetics companies and sophisticated hacking operations, according to US and Western intelligence officials.

The coronavirus pandemic provided an unexpected boost to China’s data collection efforts. Fire-Eye labs quickly spread to more than 20 countries across four continents, functioning as permanent genetic-testing centers. This expansion allowed Chinese companies and institutes to establish partnerships for genetic research in areas where they previously had limited access.

While Chinese officials reject suggestions of improper access to genetic data, concerns linger. BGI Group, the company behind Fire-Eye labs, was selected by Beijing to build and operate the China National GeneBank, which houses genetic data from millions of people worldwide. The US Department of Defense classified BGI as one of several “Chinese military companies” operating in the US, linking it to the global effort to acquire more human DNA.

Furthermore, the US government has blacklisted Chinese subsidiaries of BGI for their alleged involvement in assisting government crackdowns on China’s ethnic and religious minorities. BGI denies any involvement in human rights abuses and emphasizes that its services and research are civilian and scientific in nature.

China’s pursuit of global DNA collection has generated controversy in the past. Attention was drawn to the project following a 2021 Reuters series, and Chinese scientists have debated the feasibility of creating biological weapons using genetic information. These factors contribute to growing unease among Western intelligence agencies about China’s intentions behind the widespread distribution of Fire-Eye labs.