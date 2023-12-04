Court Considers Block on F-35 Parts Export as Human Rights Groups Raise Concerns

A recent court hearing in The Hague saw human rights groups pushing for a halt on the Dutch government’s export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. The groups argue that such exports could potentially implicate the Netherlands in war crimes, citing Israel’s use of these planes in attacks on Gaza.

Oxfam Novib, the Dutch affiliate of an international charity, was among the rights groups advocating for a cessation of F-35 parts delivery. They emphasized that preventing civilian casualties in Gaza should take precedence over the Netherlands fulfilling its commercial and political obligations to allied nations.

Lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld, representing the groups, asserted that it is the Dutch state’s obligation under various international treaties, such as the Geneva Conventions and the Genocide Treaty, to cease the exports to Israel.

Israel, in response to a Hamas cross-border raid, denies having committed war crimes, stating that its actions are in self-defense. However, Zegveld claims that Israel’s response has been disproportionate, with over 15,000 casualties reported by the Gaza health ministry.

The Dutch state’s legal representatives argued that they have carefully considered the risks associated with allowing the exports to continue. They weighed these risks against other factors, including Israel’s right to defend itself, even in the context of a potential conflict in the Middle East.

Lawyer Reimer Veldhuis, representing the Dutch state, acknowledged the suffering of the people in Gaza but emphasized that judgments on the actions of the Israeli military should not be made from a distance, without access to all the facts. Veldhuis also highlighted the broader security and political interests of the Netherlands, suggesting that alternative routes for shipments could be considered.

The court is expected to deliver its decision in two weeks.

Sources:

– Reuters: www.reuters.com