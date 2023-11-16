Court dismisses ground-breaking case against European Union border agency

In a significant legal ruling, a European Union court has dismissed a landmark case involving the Syrian family who alleged unlawful deportation by the E.U.’s border agency, Frontex. The court stated that the agency does not possess the authority to make decisions regarding the return of individuals. This judgment is disappointing for both asylum seekers and activists, who were hoping for a precedent-setting outcome. However, it does shed light on the issue of unlawful deportations and the challenges of holding E.U. institutions accountable.

Recent years have seen increasing concerns about human rights abuses at border crossings in Europe and a hostile environment for migrants and asylum seekers worldwide. This specific case marked the first attempt to seek damages against Frontex in the General Court of the European Union. Had it been successful, it would have been the first instance of the agency being held responsible for human rights violations.

The family involved in the case—a father, mother, and four young children—arrived in Greece during the previous wave of migration in 2016. After filing for asylum and receiving confirmation of their claim, they were abruptly taken to a police station and then forcibly deported without explanation. The family did not understand what was happening until they arrived in Turkey, where they were subsequently detained. Due to dire conditions in Turkey, they later decided to flee to Iraq.

Frontex argued that its responsibility lies solely in assisting member states with deportations and that the merits of such decisions are the exclusive competence of the member states themselves. The court agreed with this position, asserting that Frontex is not accountable for assessing the merits of return decisions or the screening of individuals being forcibly removed.

While Frontex welcomed the decision, stating that it affirms their limited role in assessing return decisions, they also expressed commitment to improving their return procedures based on insights gained from this case. Nevertheless, this ruling raises questions about the mandate of Frontex and who can hold the agency accountable.

Throughout Europe, numerous instances of unlawful deportations have been documented by asylum seekers, rights groups, lawyers, and journalists. However, holding E.U. institutions accountable in court for these actions has proven to be challenging. Many families have been forcibly removed from the E.U. before having the opportunity to register their asylum claims, making it difficult to provide evidence of unlawful deportations.

In the Syrian family’s case, they were able to retain documentary proof of their asylum claim being registered in Greece, and their legal team confirmed their deportation from Greece on a Frontex-Greek flight. The outcome of this verdict has left the family’s lawyers, along with other supporting groups, questioning Frontex’s mandate and calling on political institutions, particularly the European Commission, to clarify the agency’s authority and ensure accountability.

