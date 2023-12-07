Visa Rule Change Threatens Couple’s Future Together

FAQ:

What are the new visa rules? The minimum salary requirement for bringing a foreign family member or partner to the UK will rise to £38,700 from April 2024. What is the current threshold for the visa? The current threshold for the visa is £18,600. Why was the rule change made? Ministers hope that the new rules will reduce immigration levels and ensure families can support themselves. What is the impact of the rule change? The rule change means that Daniel Neath and his fiancée Jenni, from Argentina, may not be able to live together in the UK in the future.

A recent announcement of new visa rules has put the dreams of a couple’s marriage at risk. Daniel Neath, a charity worker from Sheffield, and his fiancée Jenni, who hails from Argentina, are facing the possibility of being separated due to the new migration regulations. As of April 2024, the minimum salary requirement for individuals wishing to bring their foreign family members or partners to the UK will increase to £38,700. This significant jump from the current threshold of £18,600 is being met with concerns and opposition.

Mr. Neath expresses his discontentment towards the drastic change, labeling it as “unjust” and highlighting how it will disproportionately impact British citizens in legitimate relationships. The objective behind these stricter rules is to reduce immigration levels, which have been steadily increasing in recent years, and ensure that families can financially sustain themselves.

Previously, the couple had eagerly anticipated their life together in the UK. However, the government’s announcement has left them filled with worry and sleepless nights. Mr. Neath is not alone in his distress, as there are many other young individuals who are devastated by the realization that they may not be able to live in their own country with their loved ones.

If the government does not reverse this decision, Mr. Neath may be forced to consider leaving the UK, a prospect that deeply disappoints him. Having dedicated his time and efforts to making a positive impact on society through his work with various charities, he feels it is unjust that he may not be able to live with his fiancée in the UK after all he has given.

Despite the current circumstances, Mr. Neath remains hopeful that support from others facing similar situations could potentially lead to a reconsideration of the visa rule change. He urges different parties to come together in opposition to the new regulations in order to protect the futures of couples like himself and Jenni.

