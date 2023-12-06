New Immigration Rules Leave Couples Heartbroken

Couples who had hoped to start a new life in the UK are devastated by recent changes to the migration visa rules. Starting in April 2024, British citizens or those already settled in the country will need to show that they earn a minimum of £38,700 before their overseas partner can join them. This is a significant increase from the previous threshold of £18,600. Additionally, couples will need to prove that they are in a marriage or civil partnership, have been living together for at least two years, or intend to be together within six months.

The government defends these changes by stating that they will help reduce immigration levels, which have been steadily increasing in recent years. They also argue that the higher income threshold will ensure that families can support themselves. However, for many couples, these new requirements have shattered their dreams of living together in the UK.

Lee, a 24-year-old from Belfast, had plans to propose to his girlfriend Sarah from Malaysia. They met in Leeds three years ago and had been looking forward to starting their life together. However, with Lee’s income of £26,000 as a researcher in Belfast, it seems unlikely that he will meet the higher income threshold. Lee expresses his devastation, saying, “All this planning we’ve had…it’s just now all crashing down. Now, basically, if I want to be with someone I love, I can’t be in this country anymore.”

Similarly, Josie, a British citizen, and her Italian husband had been planning to move to the UK to settle down. However, with Josie’s job as a lab assistant likely to pay below the £38,700 threshold, their plans have been thrown into doubt. She admits, “It’s forcing us into a position that will make it very, very difficult – if not impossible – to come to the UK.”

These stories illustrate the heartbreak and uncertainty that many couples are facing due to the new immigration rules. Even those who had already started the process of applying for a family visa are now unsure if their applications will be approved in time. The anxiety and pain caused by these changes cannot be ignored.

In response to the backlash, the government has stated that there may be exceptions in exceptional circumstances where the new threshold would cause unjustifiable hardship for applicants or their families. Personal savings and benefits can also be taken into account when assessing a family’s ability to support themselves.

The government argues that the new income threshold brings it in line with average earnings in the UK. However, critics point out that this will disproportionately affect lower-income individuals, particularly women and younger people. Furthermore, those living outside of London and the South East, where wages tend to be lower, will feel the impact more severely.

It is clear that these changes to the immigration rules will have significant consequences for couples hoping to build a life together in the UK. The dreams and plans of many have been shattered, leaving them heartbroken and uncertain about the future.

