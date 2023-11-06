Niger Coup Raises Concerns for Safety of Detained President Bazoum

In the aftermath of the recent coup in Niger, concerns are mounting over the safety of President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently being detained by the rebels. Officials from the U.S. and Niger recently met in Niamey, the country’s capital, to discuss the situation. However, both a U.S. ally and a top Nigerien general involved in the coup declined to guarantee Bazoum’s safety, leaving some U.S. officials worried about his well-being.

Acting Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to Niger with the hope of meeting with Bazoum and the new self-proclaimed leader of Niger, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. However, these meetings were blocked by Nigerien officials. Instead, Nuland and other U.S. officials met with Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, the junta’s chief of defense.

During their conversation, Barmou made it clear that the coup leaders believe their seizure of power was justified and enjoy broad public support. He also stated that Bazoum is no longer the legitimate leader of Niger and will not be released from house detention or return to power. Furthermore, Barmou did not provide any assurances regarding Bazoum’s safety, especially if there is intervention by outside military forces.

The United States has expressed deep concern over the welfare of President Bazoum and his family. In public and private communications, the U.S. continues to emphasize the importance of their well-being and safety, calling for their immediate release. However, the junta appears to be increasingly defiant and unwilling to compromise. While there is still some hope for diplomacy, it is fading rapidly.

The United States has significant leverage in the situation due to its military support in Niger. However, American officials are not yet leaning toward formally declaring the events as a coup, which would trigger a halt to training and aid. West African leaders are also considering possible military intervention in Niger, with plans being developed in consultation with the French military.

The ultimate goal for all parties involved is a peaceful resolution to the crisis and the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. However, the safety and well-being of President Bazoum remain uncertain, raising concerns about the future of the country and its democratic processes. As the situation continues to evolve, diplomatic efforts and international cooperation will play a crucial role in determining the outcome.