New Military Takeover in Niger Threatens U.S. Counterterrorism Efforts

A recent military coup in Niger has thrown a wrench into the Biden administration’s fight against Islamist militants in West Africa. The takeover has upended years of Western counterterrorism efforts in the region and could potentially lead to the withdrawal of American troops and the closure of drone bases in the country.

While the United States has succeeded in degrading terrorist networks in hotspots like Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, the situation in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region, is much more complex. Groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State are gaining ground at an alarming pace in this vast, semiarid region south of the Sahara.

Niger has been an exception to this trend, with terrorist attacks against civilians decreasing by 49 percent this year. This is largely due to the presence of 2,600 French and American troops training and assisting Nigerien forces, as well as the counterinsurgency strategy implemented by the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum. However, all progress made could be in jeopardy if a regional conflict breaks out or if the junta orders Western forces to leave the country.

The implications of a security vacuum in Niger are significant. Islamist militants could increase propaganda efforts, recruit more fighters, establish strongholds in remote areas, and plot attacks against Western countries. Moreover, the absence of the relatively small American presence would hinder military analysts’ ability to identify and disrupt threats in a timely manner.

Additionally, the military takeover in Niger has raised concerns about potential Russian influence in the region. The Kremlin-backed Wagner private military company already has a presence in neighboring Mali, and the absence of Western forces could create an opportunity for increased Russian involvement.

The fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel region has high stakes. Tens of thousands of people have died violently, and millions have been displaced over the past decade in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. The violence is spreading towards wealthier countries along the Gulf of Guinea, with Burkina Faso militants carrying out attacks in northern Togo and Benin.

Niger has been a crucial partner in American efforts to combat Islamist militancy in the Sahel for the past decade. The country’s strategic location and counterterrorism operations have been vital in the fight against extremist groups. However, the recent coup threatens to undermine these efforts and could have far-reaching consequences for regional security.

Despite the challenges, the United States and its allies must find innovative ways to continue the fight against terrorism in West Africa. It is imperative to maintain cooperation with Niger and other regional partners, while exploring new strategies to address the growing threat posed by extremist groups.

