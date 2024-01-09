Countries Lodge UN Complaint Over Accidental Downing of Boeing 737-800 by Iran

Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine have jointly launched a complaint with the United Nations civil aviation agency against Iran for inadvertently shooting down a passenger plane in 2020. The Ukraine International Airlines flight was hit by two missiles shortly after takeoff, resulting in the tragic deaths of all 176 individuals on board.

The participating countries have accused Tehran of violating its international legal obligations by deploying weapons against a civilian aircraft. The incident occurred on January 8, 2020, amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

In an unexpected turn of events, Iran admitted three days later that the Revolutionary Guard had unintentionally fired the missiles at the Boeing 737-800, which was en route to Kyiv. This admission prompted Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine to initiate “dispute settlement proceedings” with the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal.

This step is deemed crucial in ensuring justice for the victims of the tragedy and their families. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who paid homage to the victims during a memorial service in Ontario on the fourth anniversary of the incident, expressed the significance of the move.

The affected countries have also lodged a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, seeking reparations from Iran for the victims’ families. They argue that Iran has failed to conduct a fair, transparent, and impartial criminal investigation and prosecution, as required by international law.

In response, Iran has offered compensation of $150,000 to each family of the victims and has initiated the process of making the payments. However, the four countries maintain that Iran’s cooperation and transparency in addressing the issue remain inadequate.

Taking a different perspective, Tehran has accused Canada of breaching its international obligations by permitting individuals to sue for civil damages against Iran. As a result, Iran has filed its own case with the ICJ.

