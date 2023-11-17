UN Assessment Reveals Urgent Need for Stronger Climate Action

Amid growing concerns about the climate crisis, the latest assessment by the United Nations (UN) shows that countries’ emissions plans are putting the world “wildly off track” to contain global heating. Even if nations fulfill all of their current climate pledges, planet-heating pollution in 2030 will still be 9% higher than it was in 2010.

This alarming finding highlights a significant gap between the current course nations are taking and the measures required to prevent the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), global emissions need to decrease by 45% by the end of this decade compared to 2010 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. However, with emissions projected to increase by 9%, it is evident that this target is far from within reach.

Scientists have identified the 1.5-degree threshold as a critical point, beyond which climate change effects such as more frequent and severe heat waves, droughts, and storms become increasingly difficult for both humans and ecosystems to adapt to.

These findings come from a report published by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which carefully analyzes individual national plans called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). These NDCs form part of the commitment made by the 195 countries signed up to the Paris Climate Agreement.

The report reveals that despite the increasingly dire warnings from climate scientists, global emissions continue to rise. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the trends show that emissions may peak and start decreasing before the end of the decade. Projections indicate that emissions in 2030 could be 2% lower than in 2019 and 3% lower than estimated levels for 2025.

This modest progress is mainly attributed to some countries enhancing the ambition levels of their climate plans. These incremental steps have contributed to a slight improvement compared to previous years when the UN found that emissions were on track to increase by 11% in 2030 compared to 2010 and 14% before that.

Despite these small improvements, Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the UNFCCC, describes them as “baby steps.” The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, shares Stiell’s concerns and emphasizes that the world is still massively off track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avert the worst consequences of climate change. He urges stronger global ambition and greater alignment between national climate plans and scientific recommendations.

In addition to the assessment of countries’ short-term plans, a second UN report also evaluates their long-term strategies to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The report suggests that if these plans are fully implemented on time, emissions could be approximately 63% lower in 2050 compared to 2019. However, it underscores the need for more certainty and shorter deadlines to avoid delaying critical action.

These latest findings from the UN echo the Global Stocktake report released earlier this year, which emphasized the urgent need for governments to accelerate their efforts to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming. There is a rapidly diminishing window of opportunity to raise ambition and implement existing commitments.

The UN’s upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai holds the potential for catalyzing stronger action. The summit will include a global stocktake exercise where countries assess their progress on climate action. This crucial evaluation will inform the development of more ambitious national climate action plans to be submitted to the UN in 2025.

