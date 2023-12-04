Counteroffensive Strategies Shaping the Future of the War, According to Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted key factors that will determine the success of the country’s counteroffensive against Russia. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy emphasizes the challenges posed by the upcoming winter season and the pressing need for adequate weapons and ground forces.

While the summer counteroffensive fell short of desired results due to shortages in weaponry and troops, Zelenskyy remains determined and satisfied with the efforts made by the Ukrainian army. Acknowledging the loss of lives and insufficient weaponry, he still maintains a positive outlook.

Efforts to bolster the counteroffensive through Western military aid have not yielded the expected breakthroughs. Additionally, dwindling ammunition supplies pose a potential threat to Ukrainian battlefield operations. As winter approaches, military leaders face new obstacles, including the possibility of Russian aerial assaults targeting energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

Zelenskyy recognizes the unique challenges presented by the winter season, stating that it marks a new phase of the war. The harsh weather conditions, freezing temperatures, and vulnerable soldiers make it even more difficult to sustain military operations.

Despite the setbacks, Zelenskyy points out some positive developments over the past few months. Ukrainian attacks have weakened Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet, and a grain corridor established after Russia’s withdrawal from a safety agreement is now operational. However, Zelenskyy shifts his focus to the future, specifically highlighting the need to enhance domestic arms production.

Despite a significant budget allocation, the current output is insufficient to turn the tide of the war. Zelenskyy is urgently seeking cheap loans and licenses from the United States to manufacture advanced weaponry. He believes that by supporting Ukraine, the US is also safeguarding its own interests, as a failure to assist Ukraine could potentially result in Russian aggression towards NATO countries.

Zelenskyy expresses concerns about the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, which has the potential to divert global attention and resources away from Ukraine’s defense. He emphasizes the importance of attention and support from international partners, as a lack thereof could weaken Ukraine’s position in the US Congress.

The war has had a profound impact on Ukraine, to the point where conducting a presidential election according to the constitution has become impossible. Although Zelenskyy is ready for an election, most Ukrainians view it as dangerous and meaningless amidst the ongoing conflict.

As Ukraine continues to face the challenges of the war with Russia, it is evident that the success of the counteroffensive hinges on various factors. These include the ability to overcome winter adversities, the availability of sufficient weapons and ground forces, and the support and attention of the international community.