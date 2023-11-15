Ukraine Urges Allies to Join Aviation Coalition and Provide Much-needed Equipment

TOLEDO, Spain – The ongoing counteroffensive against Russian troops by Ukraine has faced criticism for its slow progress, prompting Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to defend the efforts and call on allies for support.

Kuleba expressed his frustration towards those who have criticized the pace of the counteroffensive, stating that such criticism is akin to disrespecting the sacrifices made by Ukrainian soldiers. He urged critics to refrain from making uninformed judgments and challenged them to experience the challenges firsthand.

While the focus has been on the delays in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Ukraine’s supporters argue that part of the reason for the sluggish progress lies in the inadequate provision of essential equipment and materials by their allies. Tanks, missiles, and jets are necessary for an effective operation and Ukraine has faced setbacks due to delayed support from its allies.

Kuleba took the opportunity to emphasize the need for more assistance and highlighted ongoing discussions with the German government regarding the provision of Taurus long-range missiles. He mentioned that France and the United Kingdom have already provided similar missiles to Ukraine, and the addition of German support would be crucial. However, debates on potential use on Russian territory have slowed down Germany’s decision-making process.

Despite Germany’s earlier contributions, it has been criticized for its slow response, with other countries like Poland urging them to do more. Kuleba, however, emphasized the importance of a constructive approach and called on the German government to make a decision that would greatly benefit Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Kuleba also extended his appeal to other EU member states, specifically those operating F-16 fighter jets, to join the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway in contributing to the aviation coalition. This would not only involve training but also providing planes for the operation. He urged countries to consider this as an effortless way to support Ukraine’s efforts in bringing about an end to the war.

With the counteroffensive facing challenges due to delays in equipment and material provision, Ukraine’s allies have been called upon to step up their support. The provision of necessary resources will not only bolster Ukraine’s defense but also assist in accelerating the end of the conflict.

