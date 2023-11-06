States Across the U.S. Assert Growing Control Over Chinese Investments

States in the United States are increasingly taking matters into their own hands when it comes to controlling Chinese investment and severing economic ties with Beijing. While the Biden administration is also working to reduce America’s reliance on China, state-level measures could be broader and more expansive. However, these efforts have drawn criticism from business groups who fear a shift towards protectionism and a retreat from welcoming foreign investment.

Several predominantly right-leaning states, including Florida, Texas, Utah, and South Dakota, have proposed or enacted legislation to restrict Chinese purchases of land, buildings, and houses. These laws go beyond federal restrictions, which primarily focus on national security risks related to transactions near military installations. The state laws aim to prevent China, and sometimes other nations of concern, from acquiring farmland or property near critical infrastructure.

The push to limit Chinese investment coincides with a resurgence of anti-China sentiment, fueled in part by incidents like a Chinese spy balloon traveling across the U.S. and heightened rhetoric leading up to the 2024 election. It presents an additional challenge for the Biden administration, which has been sending officials to China to stabilize economic ties. While the federal government may see a relationship with China as a necessary evil, state and local officials seem determined to sever their economic ties with America’s third-largest trading partner.

The focus on Chinese land ownership is particularly notable, despite China owning less than 1 percent of all foreign-owned land in the United States. The restrictions gained momentum in 2021 after backlash against Fufeng USA, a Chinese company’s subsidiary planning to build a corn mill in North Dakota. The proposal did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), but the Air Force cited national security concerns due to the mill’s proximity to a military base, leading to the project being halted.

States have responded by strengthening restrictions on foreign investment, with some targeting a broad range of countries, including Iran and North Korea, while others focus on China specifically. Although these state-level moves have faced opposition and resulted in some watered-down proposals, they demonstrate a growing desire for states to assert control over Chinese investments, even as the federal government works towards its own strategies.

Overall, the trend of states taking the lead in controlling Chinese investments highlights the deepening concerns about national security risks and a desire to reduce economic dependence on China. While the federal government’s efforts are substantial, state actions provide additional layers of protection and emphasize the need for a comprehensive approach to address the challenges posed by China’s economic influence.