After a recent meeting between EU foreign ministers and Ukrainian officials in Kyiv, there are emerging indications of a potential diplomatic pathway for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Unnamed sources in Brussels suggest that a progress report on Ukraine’s compliance with the EU’s seven conditions for entry could be released next month. This report could serve as a precursor to formal talks, which are reportedly scheduled to take place in December.

Citing diplomatic insiders, it is reported that once the progress report is made public, the EU Commission is expected to issue a statement that will make it difficult for member states to reject the initiation of “open negotiations.” According to Politico, Ukraine has been making notable progress in meeting the required criteria, with the exception of one unresolved issue related to minorities.

For Kyiv, garnering international support is of utmost importance. The EU reports come at a time when there are growing concerns about the consensus on financial assistance for Ukraine in the United States. While John Kirby, the US National Security Council spokesman, has reassured that support for Ukraine will not be interrupted, there is worry regarding the level of cross-party support. Kirby emphasized the urgency, stating that time is not on their side. Although there are currently adequate funding authorities to meet Ukraine’s immediate needs, action from Congress is necessary to ensure continued support without disruption.

Meanwhile, the political landscape in the United States is changing rapidly. Recently, Ukrainian funding was excluded from a last-minute deal to prevent a government shutdown, a deal orchestrated by House speaker and Republican, Kevin McCarthy. Interestingly, McCarthy has since been removed from office through an unprecedented vote led by the right wing of his own party. As a result, Congress is effectively suspended until the following week when attempts will be made to elect a new speaker. These developments have implications for the fate of future support for Ukraine.

The Kremlin closely follows these events, aiming to exploit any divisions and uncertainty in order to weaken support for Ukraine and its armed forces. They hope that a prolonged war of attrition will ultimately undermine backing for Ukraine on the international stage.

