Egypt’s Presidential Elections: A Window for Transformation?

Egypt’s upcoming presidential elections, scheduled to take place from December 10-12, have sparked anticipation and debate about the possibility of change in the country’s political landscape. While the incumbent, 69-year-old Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, is expected to secure a third term, critics argue that this would further consolidate his power and stifle opposition voices.

In the past, el-Sissi has faced accusations of suppressing promising opposition candidates, with instances of political charges and detentions making headlines. However, the international focus has recently shifted towards Egypt’s role in the Israel-Gaza conflict. As a reliable political partner and access point for humanitarian aid, Egypt’s reputation has been bolstered, potentially alleviating some of the international criticism usually directed towards its human rights record and economic woes.

The impact of the Israel-Gaza war on Egypt’s fortunes cannot be overlooked. The country’s involvement as a mediator and provider of assistance to the Palestinian population has earned it renewed support from international actors. The European Union, for instance, has pledged significant investments, and the International Monetary Fund is reportedly considering doubling its loan to Egypt. These financial injections provide much-needed relief for a nation grappling with an economic crisis that began in 2022.

Egypt’s economic struggles have been severe, with skyrocketing inflation, a depreciating currency, and a significant poverty rate. The country’s foreign reserves have dwindled, making it challenging to repay loans. Even el-Sissi’s flagship project, the New Administrative Capital, has fallen short of expectations. While significant challenges persist, experts predict that there will be minimal international backlash to el-Sissi’s reelection. Western countries have historically been hesitant to criticize elections in Egypt, often viewing him and the military as the sole actors capable of maintaining stability in the nation.

Moreover, the volatile regional landscape adds another layer of complexity to the situation. With neighboring countries, such as Sudan, Libya, and Yemen, embroiled in conflicts, the possibility of Egypt becoming unstable is seen as a daunting prospect. European decision-makers are particularly concerned about the economic fallout that could result from such instability.

Despite hopes for change, Ahmed Mefreh, executive director of a Swiss-based human rights watchdog, warns that el-Sissi’s expected reelection is unlikely to lead to significant improvements in Egypt’s human rights record. While some political prisoners have been released, Egyptian rights groups assert that countless others remain detained without trial or charges. The national security concerns emerging from the Israel-Gaza conflict have provided the regime with justification to clamp down on dissent and suppress human rights organizations.

As the presidential elections draw near, there is a growing sense of skepticism about the potential for reform. The recent events in the region have demonstrated a softening of the West’s stance on Egypt’s economic mismanagement and human rights violations. This leniency raises doubts about whether the necessary reforms will actually materialize in the coming years.

FAQs