Exploring the Feasibility of an Israeli Ground Invasion of Gaza

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli leaders have expressed their determination to eradicate Hamas and transform the state of Gaza. PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that “every Hamas member is a dead man,” following a deadly attack by the militant group that claimed the lives of 1,300 individuals. This latest military operation, known as Operation Swords of Iron, represents a significant departure from previous Israeli strategies in Gaza. However, an in-depth analysis is required to determine whether such an ambitious military mission is feasible and how it may be accomplished.

The prospect of a ground invasion in the densely populated Gaza Strip introduces a host of challenges and risks, particularly concerning the safety of civilians. The current conflict has already witnessed numerous casualties and the displacement of over 400,000 people due to airstrikes. Additionally, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are tasked with the rescue of 150 hostages held in unknown locations throughout Gaza. Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff of the IDF, has expressed their intention to dismantle Hamas entirely, singling out its political leadership in Gaza. However, it remains uncertain whether there is a comprehensive plan outlining the vision for Gaza after 16 years of Hamas’s rule characterized by violence.

Military analyst Amir Bar Shalom argues that completely dismantling Hamas may be unrealistic due to the ideological roots of the extremist organization. Instead, a more reasonable objective may be to weaken Hamas to the point where their operational capabilities are severely limited. Historically, Israel has engaged in four wars with Hamas, yet all attempts to neutralize their rocket attacks have failed. Lt Col Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the IDF, proclaims that by the end of this conflict, Hamas will no longer pose a threat to Israeli civilians. However, past experiences have shown that Hamas is well-prepared to counter an Israeli offensive, utilizing various tactics such as explosives, ambushes, and an extensive network of tunnels. The Israeli military has responded by demanding the evacuation of 1.1 million Palestinians from the northern half of Gaza Strip.

The success and duration of an Israeli ground invasion are contingent upon several factors that could potentially disrupt the operation. The presence of explosive devices, planned ambushes, and the utilization of tunnels by Hamas significantly increase the risks for Israeli forces. Previous encounters in 2014 resulted in substantial losses for Israeli infantry battalions, with hundreds of civilian casualties in Gaza City. The war’s potential duration, which Israeli citizens have been cautioned could extend for months, raises concerns about international pressure urging Israel to withdraw. The situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating, with the United Nations refugee agency describing it as a “hell hole.” As the death toll rises and basic necessities, such as water and power, dwindle, half of the population is being advised to flee large areas. Yossi Melman, a prominent Israeli security and intelligence journalist, suggests that despite initial backing from Western leaders, international intervention may be prompted by images of starvation.

The fate of the hostages held within Gaza has become a critical consideration for military planners. Various governments, including the US, France, and the UK, have a stake in their safe release, as the hostages consist not only of Israelis but also foreign citizens and dual nationals. French President Emmanuel Macron has assured French-Israeli families that their loved ones will be brought home, emphasizing France’s commitment to its citizens. The impact of the hostages’ situation on Israel’s military strategy remains uncertain. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that historical parallels have been drawn to the Munich Olympics in 1972, when Israel launched an operation to apprehend and eliminate the individuals responsible for the attack. Given the complexity of rescuing hostages scattered across different locations in Gaza, the capabilities of Israel’s elite unit, Sayeret Matkal, may be put to the test. Furthermore, Hamas has already issued threats to harm the hostages as a deterrent to an Israeli assault.

The reactions of Israel’s neighboring countries undoubtedly contribute to the outcome of a potential ground offensive. Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, may exert increasing pressure on Israel, advocating for aid to enter through the Rafah border crossing. The suffering of Gazans during Israel’s military campaign may heighten Egypt’s obligation to be perceived as supportive of the Palestinian cause. However, it is improbable that Egypt would permit a mass influx of Gazans into its territory or engage in military actions against Israel on their behalf. Israel’s northern border with Lebanon is also closely monitored, as the Islamist militant group Hezbollah has carried out several cross-border attacks. Although these incidents haven’t yet escalated into a full-scale front against Israel, Iran, the primary sponsor of Hezbollah, has already threatened to open “new fronts” against Israel. These threats were addressed by US President Joe Biden, who warned against taking advantage of the situation and deployed an aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean as a message of deterrence.

In light of these circumstances, it is essential to consider Israel’s endgame for Gaza. With the potential weakening of Hamas, the question arises as to what entity or organization would fill the void left behind. Previous disengagements have demonstrated that without a comprehensive plan, power vacuums often lead to further instability. The Israeli government appears hesitant to repeat a large-scale prisoner exchange such as the one in 2011 when over a thousand prisoners were released in exchange for soldier Gilad Shalit. Notably, one of the individuals freed in that swap, Yahya Sinwar, later assumed the role of Hamas’s political leader in Gaza.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to unfold, the feasibility and consequences of an Israeli ground invasion remain uncertain. Various factors, from Hamas’s preparedness and response to international pressure, to the fate of hostages and the reactions of neighboring countries, will shape the outcome of Operation Swords of Iron. Ultimately, the enduring question revolves around the future of Gaza and how it may evolve without the presence of Hamas.