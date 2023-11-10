How the Rising Cost of Living in 2023 is Impacting Household Budgets: 3 Effective Ways to Save

In a world where climbing the career ladder should equate to a better financial situation, many young professionals are discovering that this is no longer the case. One TikTok user, Sam, recently went viral for sharing her experience of earning nearly $100,000 per year but feeling financially worse off compared to when she was making minimum wage in 2012. This revelation has struck a chord with individuals who can relate to her struggle in the face of the skyrocketing cost of living.

Sam, based in British Columbia, laments how the cost of living in 2023 has dramatically affected her financial situation. She pays $1,650 in rent now, a stark contrast to the $350 she paid in 2012. Alongside student loans and car expenses, Sam finds herself with little disposable income, whereas in 2012, she could afford to indulge in dining out and shopping.

These sentiments expressed by Sam have resonated with numerous individuals, as evidenced by the overwhelming agreement in the comments section of her TikTok video. From personal anecdotes, it is clear that many Americans are facing similar financial challenges, with income increases unable to keep pace with rising expenses.

While inflation does impact the value of money, it may be worth exploring the extent of its impact. Data suggests that while prices have undoubtedly increased, the overall effect on the average person’s budget may not be as drastic as perceived. Nevertheless, the financial stress experienced by individuals is real, and it requires finding effective ways to mitigate the impact on their budgets.

To address the strain on household finances, it is essential to identify and tackle the areas where the cost of living has been severely affected. Here are three key expenses to focus on:

**1. Groceries**

Sam’s observation regarding the rising cost of groceries in 2023 is accurate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 4.3% increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food this year. This surge in prices has resulted in significant food insecurity among many Americans. Staples such as ground beef have risen by 20%, a gallon of orange juice costs $10, and chocolate bar prices are set to increase.

Fortunately, there are strategies available to savvy shoppers to find some relief in their food budgets. Couponing, food splitting, and bulk buying are just a few examples of effective methods to create breathing room in the grocery expenses.

**2. Housing Expenses**

Rent has increasingly become unaffordable for both boomers and Gen Z individuals alike. The shelter CPI has risen by 7.3% this year, leading to a surge in homelessness among older adults comparable to the Great Depression. Additionally, wage stagnation and high inflation have forced a third of Gen Z to live with their parents.

While individuals may not have control over rent or mortgage rates, there are alternative ways to reduce housing expenses. Reviewing home insurance policies regularly to find better rates and exploring options like renting out extra space on platforms such as Airbnb can help offset costs and maximize the value of one’s residence.

**3. Gas and Energy**

Gas prices currently stand at $3.954 per gallon, lower than the peak witnessed in 2012. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 10.6% increase in the gasoline index for August. Factors such as hurricane season and rising crude oil prices pose threats to price stability. This makes it crucial to find ways to mitigate gas and energy expenses, especially with winter approaching.

Understanding off-peak hours for energy usage and utilizing energy-draining devices can lead to significant savings. While reducing driving may not be feasible for everyone, there are simple methods to cut back on gas expenses without resorting to extreme measures.

It is important to remember that financial struggles are not unique experiences. In reality, countless households face similar challenges. The TikTok video from Sam has garnered over a thousand comments, emphasizing the widespread impact of the rising cost of living.

While this article provides helpful information, it should not be interpreted as financial advice. It is always advisable to seek professional guidance regarding personal financial matters.

