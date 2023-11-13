Ecuador Faces Critical Election Amidst Growing Drug Violence

Ecuador, a once peaceful country, is grappling with a significant rise in drug violence that has become a threat to its security. The upcoming presidential election is set to determine the leader who will be tasked with the challenging mission of restoring order and combating this issue head-on.

In recent years, Ecuador has transformed into a crucial transshipment point and a violent battleground for drug traffickers. The flow of cocaine to the United States and Europe has transformed the country’s landscape, with narco-violence escalating and triggering an increase in migration to the United States.

The election campaign itself has not been immune to this violence. Former lawmaker Fernando Villavicencio, who campaigned on promises to eradicate the links between criminals and politicians, was tragically killed, sending shockwaves through the nation. More recently, suspects involved in his murder were found dead in prison.

Against this backdrop, Ecuadorian voters will have to select between two candidates, each with their own vision for addressing the pressing issue of security. Daniel Noboa, a 35-year-old center-right businessman, unexpectedly emerged as a runner-up in the first round of voting. He faces off against Luisa González, a leftist former lawmaker and loyalist of former president Rafael Correa, who still divides the nation.

What makes this election particularly significant is that it will determine a caretaker president who will serve the final 18 months of President Guillermo Lasso’s term. President Lasso, a conservative figure, narrowly escaped impeachment earlier this year through the dissolution of the legislature. However, this move necessitated a new election within six months.

The task that awaits the winner of this election is undoubtedly daunting. Ecuador’s next president will need to navigate a complex and deeply rooted security crisis, ultimately deciding the fate of a nation desperately longing for stability. Both candidates offer their unique approaches to tackling this issue.

Noboa, hailing from a wealthy family involved in the banana industry, has gained momentum in recent polls. His campaign has captured the attention of young people, with creative promotions featuring “Cardboard Noboas” going viral on social media platforms like TikTok. Noboa aims to address the security crisis by implementing reforms within the prison system and establishing a centralized intelligence unit.

On the other hand, González, if elected, would become Ecuador’s first female president. With a promise to revive certain ministries from the Correa era and focus on addressing the root causes of crime through social programs, she proposes an alternative path to securing the nation.

The outcome of this election will not only shape Ecuador’s future but also have broader implications. Latin American countries have shown a tendency to oust their right-wing incumbents and elect left-leaning leaders. Against the backdrop of the United States’ desire to combat drug trafficking, González’s victory could signal additional challenges in securing Ecuador’s cooperation.

As Ecuador heads to the polls, the electorate finds itself at a crossroads where the choice extends beyond the candidates. It is a referendum on former president Correa, a figure who evokes both admiration and criticism. A recent poll highlighted a significant portion of Ecuadorians who identify as neither pro- nor anti-Correa, indicating a potential shift in the polarized political climate that has long defined the nation.

As the campaigning intensifies and Election Day approaches, the focus on addressing Ecuador’s security crisis remains central. The next president must seize the opportunity to restore peace and stability to a nation yearning for change.

