The Rise of a New Covid-19 Subvariant: Insights and Implications

The latest findings from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have revealed the emergence of a rapidly growing Covid-19 subvariant known as JN.1. This subvariant is now responsible for approximately 20% of new Covid-19 infections in the United States, with its prevalence continuing to increase. Notably, JN.1 has quickly become the dominant strain in the Northeast region, contributing to about a third of new infections there.

JN.1 is believed to have descended from BA.2.86, a subvariant nicknamed Pirola due to its spike proteins having undergone more than 30 genetic changes. Concerns initially arose over BA.2.86’s potential to evade vaccine protection and antibodies against Covid-19, similar to the Omicron variant in 2021. However, this scenario did not materialize, and BA.2.86 persisted, albeit with slow growth rates in various countries, including the US. Some studies suggest that BA.2.86 may have lost some of its infectivity over time.

Enter JN.1, the granddaughter of BA.2.86, representing two generations of genetic evolution. Although JN.1 only carries one change in its spike protein compared to its ancestor, this single alteration seems to have enhanced the virus’s fitness and speed. The CDC has observed a significant surge in JN.1 prevalence in the US between late November and mid-December, likely influenced by holiday travel and waning immunity.

Dr. Shishi Luo, head of infectious diseases at Helix, highlights the sharp rise in JN.1 cases, coinciding with the Thanksgiving break. Variant trackers predict that JN.1 will soon become the dominant coronavirus variant across the globe, surpassing other existing strains. Dr. T. Ryan Gregory, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Guelph, emphasizes the competitive nature and global potential of JN.1.

The defining mutation in JN.1’s spike protein appears to facilitate immune evasion, according to researchers from Columbia University and China. These studies indicate a twofold reduction in antibody neutralization against this subvariant. While this decrease is not drastic, it could signal the possibility of a forthcoming wave of infections.

JN.1 is not confined to the US. European countries, including Denmark, Spain, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, have experienced exponential growth of JN.1, accompanying an increase in hospitalizations. The subvariant is also spreading rapidly in Australia, Asia, and Canada.

In the United States, waning immunity plays a significant role in JN.1’s surge. Low vaccination rates from both the current and previous years contribute to inadequate immune upgrades necessary to combat severe Covid-19 consequences. As of December 9, only around 18% of adults had received the latest Covid-19 vaccine, mirroring last year’s low proportions reported by the CDC. Acknowledging this concerning trend, the CDC urges physicians to intensify efforts in vaccinating their patients, emphasizing the ongoing benefits of receiving the updated shots.

Alarmingly, Covid-19 hospitalizations have increased by 51% in the past four weeks, as confirmed by the CDC. Coupled with rising hospitalization rates for flu and RSV, the strain on healthcare capacity becomes evident. However, there is encouraging news from Dr. David Ho’s lab at Columbia University. Their recent study indicates that the current Covid-19 vaccine, designed to enhance immunity against XBB family variants, offers considerable protection against BA.2.86 and its offshoots, including JN.1. Therefore, there is a strong recommendation for widespread application of these updated vaccines to safeguard the public.

Recognizing the broad protection offered by the upgraded Covid-19 vaccines against various variants, the World Health Organization has voiced its support for their use. However, Dr. Alex Greninger of the University of Washington expresses concern over declining booster shot uptake and the underutilization of antiviral treatments, such as Paxlovid, which can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19.

The emergence of the JN.1 subvariant highlights the ongoing evolution of the virus and the need for ongoing vigilance and preventive measures. Vaccination, booster shots, and antiviral treatments continue to be vital tools in the fight against Covid-19. FAQs related to JN.1 and its implications are provided below.

FAQ

1. What is the JN.1 subvariant?

The JN.1 subvariant is a rapidly growing strain of the Covid-19 virus that accounts for about 20% of new infections in the US. It has become the dominant variant in the Northeast region, causing approximately a third of new infections there.

2. How does JN.1 differ from other variants?

JN.1 is descended from the BA.2.86 subvariant and carries one specific mutation in its spike protein, making it a fitter and faster virus. This mutation may enable JN.1 to evade certain aspects of immunity.

3. Does the JN.1 subvariant reduce the effectiveness of vaccines?

Studies suggest a twofold decrease in antibody neutralization against JN.1 compared to its ancestor. While this reduction is not significant, it raises concern about a potential wave of infections. However, current Covid-19 vaccines still offer good protection against JN.1 and its related variants.

4. Where is JN.1 spreading?

JN.1 is experiencing exponential growth in various countries, including the United States, European nations (Denmark, Spain, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands), Australia, Asia, and Canada.

5. How can we mitigate the impact of JN.1?

Vaccination and booster shots are crucial in protecting against the JN.1 subvariant. The CDC emphasizes the importance of healthcare providers working diligently to ensure their patients receive the latest Covid-19 vaccines. Compliance with preventive measures and antiviral treatments can further mitigate the impact of JN.1.

6. How is JN.1 affecting hospitalization rates?

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have risen by 51% in recent weeks, alongside increasing hospitalization rates for flu and RSV. This mounting pressure on healthcare resources may strain hospital capacity, underscoring the need for continued preventive efforts.

Source: example.com