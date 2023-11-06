Hurricane Tammy Threatens Caribbean Islands with Intense Winds

Hurricane Tammy, the seventh hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, has gained strength as it approaches several Caribbean islands. With maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and gusts reaching higher speeds, Tammy is currently located east-southeast of Guadeloupe and southeast of Antigua. The National Hurricane Center warns that fluctuation in intensity is possible, but Tammy is expected to maintain hurricane status as it passes near or over the Leeward Islands.

A hurricane warning is in effect for multiple islands including Guadeloupe, Antigua, Montserrat, and St. Kitts, among others. Additionally, there is a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for Saba and St. Eustatius, and tropical storm watches for Martinique and the British Virgin Islands. As the storm progresses, forecasters predict that Tammy will veer north into the Atlantic, away from land.

The impact of Hurricane Tammy is already being felt across the Caribbean islands. The storm is projected to bring heavy rainfall, with the potential for up to 12 inches of rain in the Leeward Islands, 6 inches in the Windward Islands, and 4 inches in the Virgin Islands and parts of Puerto Rico. The slow movement of the storm increases the risk of flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas of higher terrain. Storm surge and dangerous waves are expected to accompany the hurricane, with surge heights reaching up to 3 feet.

In addition to the immediate threat posed by Hurricane Tammy, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring another system in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Although chances of development into a tropical depression or storm are low, the system may experience gradual strengthening as it moves westward. However, it is forecasted to make landfall over Central America early next week, diminishing its potential for significant impact.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, will continue until November 30. As coastal regions remain vigilant, it is essential to stay updated with the latest forecasts and heed any warnings or advisories issued by local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of communities in the storm’s path.