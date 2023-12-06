In recent developments, a group of individuals in Nepal has been apprehended for their involvement in a shocking scheme. These perpetrators were found to be charging vulnerable unemployed young men exorbitant sums of money under the guise of providing “tourist visas” to Russia. However, the reality was far more insidious, as these unsuspecting individuals were ultimately coerced into joining the Russian military. The local authorities in Kathmandu District have labeled this operation as a form of organized crime, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Each victim was charged an exorbitant amount of $9,000 for their supposed trip to Russia, which included the cost of acquiring a visa. It is important to note that the majority of these transactions were facilitated through channels within the United Arab Emirates. The exact number of men ensnared by this human smuggling ring remains unclear, shedding light on the clandestine nature of the operation.

The illicit activities of this group have raised profound concerns within both Nepal and Russia. The Nepalese Foreign Ministry has expressed their distress, urging the Russian government to cease recruiting Nepali citizens for their conflict in Ukraine. Tragically, at least six individuals from Nepal have already lost their lives in this war. The gravity of the situation prompted appeals for swift action to prevent further loss of life.

Among those who have already lost their lives is Sandip Thapaliya, whose family shared their anguish through an interview with The New York Times. Faced with limited employment opportunities in his homeland, Thapaliya ventured to Russia in search of a better future. His family recalls his excitement at joining the Russian military, albeit as a medic. Tragically, Thapaliya’s dreams were shattered, as he became one of the casualties in the conflict.

Reports emerging from Ukraine have added another layer of horror to this harrowing saga. Ukrainian media recently shared an interview with a Nepali man who was apparently taken captive by the Ukrainian military during combat. According to the interview, the man had initially traveled to Russia as a student but found himself unable to afford his educational expenses. Desperate, he made the fateful decision to enlist in the Russian army, hoping for some degree of financial stability. However, his hopes were dashed as he received a meager salary of only 4,000 rubles ($43) over the course of three months. Distressingly, he also recounts the loss of many of his friends during the war.

This deeply troubling situation calls for a thorough investigation and stringent action against those responsible for exploiting these vulnerable individuals. The local authorities have taken swift action, detaining ten suspects who will soon face the consequences of their nefarious actions in court.

