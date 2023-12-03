The Impact of Rising Sea Levels on Coastal Cities: A Glimpse into the Future

As global leaders and delegates gather for the annual UN climate summit in Dubai, the threat of rising sea levels looms over the host cities of previous summits. A new analysis by Climate Central, a nonprofit climate research group, provides a stark visual representation of what these cities could face if urgent action is not taken to address climate change.

The constant increase in planet-warming pollution has already led to severe droughts, floods, and the rapid melting of glaciers and ice worldwide. Scientists warn that global sea levels will continue to rise for decades as temperatures soar higher. The recent UN report has revealed that the world is on a trajectory to warm up to 2.9 degrees Celsius.

Using peer-reviewed sea level rise projections and local elevation data, Climate Central’s study offers compelling visuals that depict the stark contrast between our current reality and the future we could face if the planet warms to 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

These visuals showcase iconic sites like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Fortaleza del Real Felipe in Lima projected against a backdrop of rising sea levels. What once stood tall and proud could be partially submerged or entirely underwater, highlighting the urgent need for action.

While the fate of these coastal cities hangs in the balance, the decisions made at COP28 will play a crucial role in shaping their future. Benjamin Strauss, the chief scientist and CEO of Climate Central, emphasizes that the choices made at this summit will determine the long-term survival of Earth’s coastal cities, including Dubai.

Scientists have already reported that the world is around 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, and it is projected to surpass the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees in the near future. COP21 in Paris saw more than 190 countries come together to approve the Paris Agreement, aiming to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, with an ideal target of 1.5 degrees.

However, the current trajectory of up to 2.9 degrees Celsius is simply unsustainable for coastal communities, low-lying countries, and small island states worldwide. The survival and preservation of these vulnerable areas and their cultural heritage rely on whether governments and industry leaders can agree to drastically reduce carbon pollution, curbing global warming within the limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

