Fighting Against Global Warming: The Push for Renewable Energy

Nearly 100,000 individuals have gathered in Dubai, UAE for the UN climate talks, known as COP28, to address the urgent issue of climate change. This year, both countries and oil companies have made significant promises to combat global warming and transition to more sustainable energy sources.

One of the major pledges made at COP28 is the commitment by around 100 countries to triple the use of renewable energy worldwide by 2030. This ambitious goal aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. The promise to increase renewable energy production has been supported by the European Union and the United Arab Emirates, who are also the hosts of this year’s summit.

In addition to the countries’ commitment, 50 oil and gas companies, including the Saudi Arabian company Aramco, pledged to stop adding to planet-warming gases by 2050. However, it is important to note that this commitment only covers emissions from production, not the burning of fossil fuels. Critics argue that this pledge does not address the root cause of climate change and falls short of meaningful action.

While the renewable energy pledge has been cautiously welcomed by climate groups, concerns have been raised regarding the promises made by oil and gas companies. Some experts argue that these promises might be perceived as “greenwashing” – a term used to describe actions that give a false impression of environmental responsibility. Instead, there is a need for the oil and gas sector to shift away from the production of fossil fuels entirely.

The International Energy Agency stresses that the fossil fuel industry must reduce its emissions from production by 2030, 20 years earlier than the current timeline. These emissions account for approximately 15% of global emissions, and this figure does not even include the emissions released when these fuels are used.

The United Arab Emirates, as the host country of COP28, has introduced the Decarbonisation Charter, which aims to accelerate climate action. Under this charter, oil and gas companies that contribute to 40% of the world’s emissions commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This means that they will stop adding greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

However, critics argue that the only effective way to achieve decarbonization is to quickly and permanently stop the production of carbon-based oil and gas. They highlight that anything short of this is simply an attempt to appear environmentally friendly without taking substantial action.

In his address at the climate talks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the need to phase out fossil fuels in order to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Guterres also emphasized that clean energy solutions, such as tripling the use of renewables, are only part of the solution. The elimination of fossil fuels and significant changes in lifestyle are also necessary.

While COP28 has seen significant commitments from countries and oil companies, there are concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest. The UAE, as one of the top oil and gas producers globally, faces criticism for hosting the summit and having the president of the summit, Sultan al-Jaber, who also heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

As the climate talks continue, it is crucial for global leaders to take bold and meaningful action, addressing the urgent need to transition to renewable energy sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The world is watching, and the decisions made at COP28 will shape the trajectory of our planet’s future.

Sources: UN News (un.org), International Energy Agency (iea.org)