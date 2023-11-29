The Future of Fossil Fuels Hangs in the Balance at COP28 Climate Summit

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where delegates from nearly 200 countries will gather to discuss the future of fossil fuels and the fight against global warming. The host country, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an OPEC member and oil-rich nation, aims to present a vision of a low-carbon future that includes, rather than excludes, fossil fuels. This standpoint, supported by other major oil-producing nations, will undoubtedly reveal divisions among countries when it comes to tackling climate change.

One of the key debates at the summit revolves around whether countries should prioritize phasing out coal and oil and gas or focus on scaling up carbon capture technologies to mitigate the climate impact of these fuels. As the world approaches another record-breaking year in terms of global temperatures, it is clear that current climate pledges from countries are insufficient to prevent the worst consequences of global warming.

One pivotal decision that will be discussed at the conference is whether countries are willing to agree, for the very first time, to gradually phase out the global consumption of fossil fuels and replace them with renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. The International Energy Agency (IEA), a prominent energy watchdog, has released a report expressing skepticism about the feasibility of widespread carbon capture. The report argues that the fossil fuel industry must make a choice between deepening the climate crisis or transitioning to clean energy. Responding to the report, OPEC has accused the IEA of unfairly vilifying oil producers.

A major point of contention is the appointment of Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of ADNOC (the UAE’s national oil company), as the incoming president of COP28. Critics question whether al-Jaber, with his ties to the fossil fuel industry, can be an impartial broker in negotiating a climate deal. Although al-Jaber denies allegations of discussing potential gas and commercial deals with governments before the summit, climate campaigners remain skeptical. They argue that the world needs a genuine commitment to reducing fossil fuels, rather than a figurehead who may prioritize the interests of the industry.

In addition to the discussions taking place among country representatives, COP28 will also witness significant business participation. This year’s summit is expected to have the largest business presence ever seen at a U.N. climate gathering, resembling a trade show. The attendance of high-profile figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain’s King Charles highlights the global significance of this event, even as U.S. President Joe Biden opts not to attend.

Amidst the glamour and political grandeur, the primary task for delegations at COP28 will be to assess the progress made towards achieving the goals set in the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius. This process, known as the global stocktake, aims to determine the necessary actions that countries must take to reach these goals. While the European Union, the U.S., and the UAE have garnered support for a deal to triple global renewable energy installation by 2030, several countries, including China and India, have not yet backed this initiative.

The conference will also address the urgent need for a climate damage fund to assist countries that have already endured irreversible harm from climate change impacts. Although a tentative agreement on the fund’s design has been reached between developed and developing nations, universal approval from all countries participating in COP28 is crucial. Furthermore, the conference will test whether wealthy nations are willing to contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to launch the fund. The European Union and the U.S. have already pledged their support and are pressuring other countries to follow suit.

As COP28 approaches, hopes are mixed with skepticism. While past global agreements have often fallen short, it is essential that countries retain their optimism and determination to combat climate change. The fate of the planet hangs in the balance, and this summit could mark a turning point in our collective efforts to secure a sustainable future.

