A Surge in Fossil Fuel Delegates at COP28 Raises Concerns

A record number of delegates connected to the fossil fuel industry have registered for this year’s UN climate talks, according to campaigners. Approximately 2,400 individuals with ties to the coal, oil, and gas sectors are attending COP28, surpassing the total number of participants from the ten countries most vulnerable to climate change. This significant increase is due in part to new registration procedures that require attendees to disclose their employment affiliations.

The analysis, conducted by a coalition of environmental groups, raises concerns about the presence of fossil fuel delegates at the conference. COP28, the largest climate conference to date, has attracted approximately 97,000 politicians, diplomats, journalists, and campaigners. However, the presence of 2,456 representatives from coal, oil, and gas industries and related organizations has sparked controversy.

Compared to last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, which saw around 500 delegates with backgrounds in fossil fuels, this year’s attendance figures have quadrupled. While the new registration procedures contribute to the higher numbers, campaigners argue that lobbying efforts to influence the conference’s outcomes also play a significant role.

Campaigners meticulously scrutinize the list of registered attendees, analyzing their disclosed affiliations for sponsorship or funding from fossil fuel-linked entities. They apply a rigorous methodology to ensure accuracy and conservative estimates. Their findings highlight the extensive reach of the oil, coal, and gas sectors within COP28.

The future of fossil fuels takes center stage at this year’s conference, with COP President Sultan al-Jaber aiming to secure an agreement that addresses the phase-out or reduction of these energy sources. However, al-Jaber’s appointment as COP President has faced criticism due to his role as CEO of Adnoc, the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates. Some have raised concerns over his previous statements that appeared to question the scientific consensus on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

The compilation of these new figures by campaigners underscores the troubling extent of oil, coal, and gas industry influence at the climate talks. Joseph Sikulu, Pacific Managing Director of 350.org, emphasizes the impact of the presence of fossil fuel lobbyists on the decision-making process, stating that it jeopardizes the integrity of the conference. Given the urgency of fighting for the survival of vulnerable regions, Sikulu calls for an end to the overwhelming influence of big polluters, asserting that the future of the Pacific should not be dictated solely by the interests of the oil and gas industry.

FAQ

1. What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. It is a global gathering where countries discuss and negotiate action plans to address climate change issues.

2. Why are the increased numbers of fossil fuel delegates a concern?

The presence of a large number of delegates connected to the coal, oil, and gas industries raises concerns about the influence of these industries on decisions regarding climate action. Their presence may undermine efforts to transition away from fossil fuels and limit the effectiveness of climate change mitigation efforts.

3. How do campaigners determine the affiliations of delegates?

Campaigners analyze the affiliations disclosed by delegates during the registration process for the conference. They verify these links by investigating sponsorship or funding from entities associated with fossil fuel production, such as companies or national oil producers.

4. What is the focus of COP28?

COP28 aims to address the future of fossil fuels by discussing measures to phase out or reduce their use. The conference seeks to reach agreements that contribute to global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable energy alternatives.

