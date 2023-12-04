COP28 President’s Remarks on Fossil Fuels Ignite Controversy

Amidst intense discussions at the U.N. climate conference, COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber has stirred controversy with his claim that there is “no science” supporting the calls for a fossil fuel phase out. While many consider this phase out crucial for the success of the conference, Al-Jaber’s statement has received widespread criticism.

During a live online event, Al-Jaber argued that a fossil fuel phase out would hinder sustainable development and likened it to taking the world back into caves. Scientists and advocates have described his remarks as “farcical” and “beyond astonishing,” with some even accusing him of climate denial.

Al-Jaber, who is also the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., has faced scrutiny for his dual roles, as his position in the fossil fuel industry raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest. However, he has maintained that he and his team respect the science and are committed to keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold is widely recognized as a critical tipping point, beyond which irreversible consequences may occur. The COP28 host aims to work with all parties to develop a plan that balances the transition away from fossil fuels with minimal disruption for all. Despite the ongoing backlash, the host remains determined to achieve alignment, common ground, and consensus on the issue.

As the conference proceeds, the discussion on the future of fossil fuel rules intensifies. Policymakers from nearly 200 countries are aiming to address the primary driver of the climate crisis: the burning of coal, oil, and gas. The final agreement will heavily influence the language and direction of fossil fuel use. A “phase out” commitment suggests a complete elimination of fossil fuels, while a “phase down” implies a reduction in their use without an absolute end.

There is also a debate surrounding whether the agreement should focus on “abated” fossil fuels, which involve carbon capture and storage technologies, or “unabated” fossil fuels, which are produced and used without substantial greenhouse gas reductions.

Prominent figures at the conference, including Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, have emphasized the importance of a fossil fuel phase out for effective climate mitigation. They assert that the science behind this decision is well-established and rooted in basic physics.

The controversy surrounding Al-Jaber’s remarks reflects the challenges and complexities of reaching consensus on climate action. As the conference progresses, the focus remains on finding solutions that align with the urgent need to combat climate change while considering the interests of all stakeholders involved.

FAQ

What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th annual Conference of the Parties, which is a summit where representatives from various countries gather to discuss global climate policies and negotiate agreements.

Why is a fossil fuel phase out important?

A fossil fuel phase out is crucial for mitigating climate change. Fossil fuels are the primary source of greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to global warming. Phasing out their use is essential to limit the rise in global temperatures and prevent irreversible environmental damage.

What are tipping points?

Tipping points are critical thresholds beyond which small changes can have significant and potentially irreversible effects on the Earth’s ecosystems and climate system. Crossing these thresholds may trigger abrupt shifts and disruptions in the planet’s equilibrium.

What is the significance of the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold?

The 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold is widely recognized as a crucial limit to prevent catastrophic climate change. Beyond this point, the likelihood of reaching various tipping points increases, leading to severe consequences such as rising sea levels, species extinction, and extreme weather events.

What is the difference between “abated” and “unabated” fossil fuels?

“Abated” fossil fuels refer to those that are captured and stored using carbon capture and storage technologies, thereby reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. On the other hand, “unabated” fossil fuels are produced and used without significant reductions in emitted greenhouse gases.