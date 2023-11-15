India Hailed for Visionary Energy Transition at COP28

DUBAI: Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the president-designate of COP28, commended India for its forward-thinking vision for energy transition. Speaking at the ‘From G20 to COP’ special forum in Abu Dhabi, Al Jaber praised India’s commitment to sustainable socio-economic development and urged other countries in the global south to adopt low-carbon development practices.

As the host of the G20 presidency, India has shown leadership in delivering the G20 Delhi Declaration and making significant progress in core climate actions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong approach to cooperation and multilateralism has set an example for other nations, with 85% of the global economy agreeing to COP28’s global goal of tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030.

The upcoming COP28, to be held in Dubai starting from November 30, presents an enormous opportunity for renewable energy development and economic growth. The UAE, known for its pioneering work in renewable energy and its status as a major global investor in the sector, shares a common vision with India in embracing an energy transition for a sustainable future.

While acknowledging India’s achievements, Al Jaber emphasized the critical need for a “new paradigm” in climate finance to ensure equitable low-carbon development worldwide. Rebuilding trust between developed and developing countries is crucial, along with fulfilling commitments such as the USD 100 billion pledge, replenishing the green climate fund, doubling adaptation finance, and operationalizing the fund for loss and damage at COP28.

Al Jaber urged international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to adapt their mandates to address the growing climate needs. He called for increased concessional funding to attract private capital, smart policies for the efficiency and integrity of voluntary carbon markets, and innovative models of blended finance to support emerging and developing economies.

Furthermore, Al Jaber emphasized the need to rebalance climate finance by allocating more resources to adaptation alongside mitigation. Currently, only a fraction of funding goes towards adaptation initiatives, with the majority allocated to mitigation efforts. COP28 provides an opportunity to showcase the effectiveness of multilateralism and foster unity through collective climate action.

As the world prepares for COP28, the focus on India’s energy transition vision and the critical need for a new climate finance paradigm will drive the discussions and decisions that will shape our common future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th annual Conference of Parties, which is the primary decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It brings together representatives from nations around the world to discuss and negotiate actions to address climate change.

2. What is an energy transition?

An energy transition refers to the shift from reliance on fossil fuels to cleaner and renewable energy sources. It involves adopting sustainable energy practices and technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

3. What is climate finance?

Climate finance refers to financial resources provided to support efforts aimed at addressing climate change, including mitigation (reducing emissions) and adaptation (building resilience to its impacts). It typically includes funding from governments, international institutions, and private sources.

4. What is the role of multilateral development banks in climate finance?

Multilateral development banks are financial institutions that provide loans and grants to support development projects in countries. They play a crucial role in climate finance by mobilizing resources, providing technical assistance, and facilitating investments in climate-related initiatives.

5. Why is balancing climate finance between adaptation and mitigation important?

Balancing climate finance between adaptation and mitigation is crucial because both aspects are essential in addressing the impacts of climate change. While mitigation focuses on reducing emissions to combat climate change, adaptation aims to prepare for and minimize the damage caused by its effects. Allocating adequate resources to both is necessary for effective climate action.