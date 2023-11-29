The UN Cop28 President Denies Allegations of Oil Deals, Emphasizes Importance of Climate Summit

In the lead-up to the UN Cop28 climate summit, Sultan Al Jaber, the summit’s president, faced accusations of abusing his position to engage in oil deals with other governments. These allegations raised concerns about a conflict of interest, as Al Jaber also serves as the chief executive of UAE’s national oil company.

However, Al Jaber vehemently denied these claims, stating that they were false and an attempt to undermine the work of the Cop28 presidency. He emphasized that the UAE, as a country, does not rely on the Cop or his presidency to establish commercial relationships or secure better deals. Instead, he highlighted the nation’s long-standing experience in building bridges and partnerships over the past 50 years.

Despite the denial, campaigners expressed dissatisfaction with the response. Alice Harrison from Global Witness criticized the involvement of the oil and gas industry in the international climate process, stating that this leak should solidify the understanding that the industry cannot be part of the solution to the crisis it has contributed to.

As leaders from around the world gathered in Dubai for the summit, efforts were focused on addressing the target of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, challenges existed, with the absence of influential leaders like Pope Francis, Joe Biden, and Xi Jinping, who sent envoys in their place.

With over 160 heads of state and government attending, discussions during the summit revolved around climate finance for developing countries, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, and the phase-out of fossil fuels. Additionally, specific attention was given to the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit, particularly for small island nations facing the immediate threats of rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

The importance of sticking to the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit was emphasized, despite concerns that emissions reduction efforts have fallen short. While some countries may consider abandoning the target, the scientific consensus supports the feasibility of achieving this goal and highlights its vital importance for the survival of vulnerable nations.

In addition to emissions reductions, governments and major oil and gas companies were expected to commit to significant cuts in methane emissions and sign a declaration on food as climate change increasingly impacts agricultural production worldwide. However, various points of contention, such as the establishment of a loss and damage fund and phrasing around fossil fuels, threatened to hinder the negotiation process.

The summit, expected to draw nearly 100,000 delegates and 400,000 visitors, signaled its significance as the most crucial climate conference since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015. Beyond the presence of world leaders, the ultimate success of the summit rests on the commitment of nations to take substantive actions towards combatting climate change and securing a sustainable future for all.

FAQ

