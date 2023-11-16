The Urgency of Sticking to the 1.5°C Climate Target

The global community is facing a critical challenge: limiting climate warming to 1.5°C. Failing to meet this target could lead to catastrophic consequences, particularly the melting of ice sheets and glaciers. This warning comes from the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative (ICCI), a group of researchers specializing in studying ice-covered regions.

The ICCI emphasizes that if the global temperature rises by 2°C, tropical and mid-latitude glaciers will vanish, and long-term melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets will be triggered. This, in turn, would result in a sea level rise of 12 to 20 meters, posing a significant threat to coastal areas.

In the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries pledged to limit the global average temperature increase to “well below 2°C” and make efforts to limit it to 1.5°C. However, our current greenhouse gas emissions have already caused a warming of approximately 1.2°C, and if left unchecked, we are on track to exceed 3°C.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, over 350 cryosphere scientists have signed an open letter urging countries to commit to the 1.5°C limit at the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Iceland’s Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, stressed that 1.5°C is not just preferable but the only viable option from the perspective of the cryosphere.

The rate of snow and ice melt across the globe is exceeding expectations, with various regions approaching tipping points. Jonathan Bamber, from the University of Bristol, warns that immediate action is needed to prevent irreversible changes in polar regions that would have severe global consequences.

Recent records highlight the gravity of the situation. Antarctic sea ice has reached consecutive record lows, Swiss glaciers have lost 10% of their volume, and a winter heatwave has melted snow at unexpectedly high altitudes in the Andes.

The ICCI report cautions that a warming of 2°C would have devastating effects. The Arctic Ocean would be ice-free during most summers, thawing permafrost would release annual carbon emissions equivalent to those of the entire European Union, and polar seas would suffer permanent acidification, endangering marine life such as krill, salmon, and king crab.

The Himalayas, too, would face dire consequences, with a potential loss of half their ice. This would disrupt water supplies for agriculture and hydropower and increase the risk of floods caused by glacial meltwater breaking through barriers. Tragically, a flood in Sikkim, India, claimed the lives of at least 179 people last year. A study estimates that 15 million people are at risk from sudden glacial floods in countries like India, Pakistan, Peru, and China.

Tenzing Chogyal Sherpa, from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, points out that the formation of hazardous lakes fed by melting glaciers is a significant concern. As these lakes grow in size, the risk of triggering catastrophic events, such as landslides, also increases.

Staying within the 1.5°C target requires achieving net-zero emissions by 2034. While some argue that 1.5°C is unattainable, others cite the rapid adoption of solar and wind energy as reasons for hope. Twila Moon, from the University of Colorado Boulder, believes that we shouldn’t underestimate the potential for rapid change due to cultural and social tipping points.

Every tenth of a degree above the 1.5°C threshold matters, emphasizes Bamber. This underscores the need for immediate action to mitigate climate change and limit its impact on the cryosphere and the broader ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the 1.5°C climate target?

A: The 1.5°C climate target refers to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This target was established in the 2015 Paris Agreement as a means to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Q: What are the consequences of exceeding the 1.5°C target?

A: Exceeding the 1.5°C target could lead to the catastrophic melting of ice sheets and glaciers. This, in turn, would result in rising sea levels, increased flooding risks, disrupted water supplies, and irreversible changes in polar regions.

Q: How can we meet the 1.5°C target?

A: Meeting the 1.5°C target requires taking immediate and significant action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This includes transitioning to renewable energy sources, adopting sustainable practices, and implementing policies and initiatives aimed at mitigating climate change.

Q: What are the risks of not meeting the 1.5°C target?

A: Failing to meet the 1.5°C target poses severe risks, such as the loss of critical ecosystems, displacement of coastal communities due to rising sea levels, increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, and disruption of global food and water supplies.

Q: How can individuals contribute to meeting the 1.5°C target?

A: Individuals can contribute to meeting the 1.5°C target by reducing their carbon footprint through actions such as conserving energy, using public transportation or carpooling, eating a plant-based diet, and supporting sustainable businesses and initiatives.