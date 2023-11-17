The Urgency of Limiting Climate Warming to 1.5°C to Save Our Ice Sheets

The preservation of our ice sheets and glaciers relies on our commitment to limit climate warming to 1.5°C, according to a report by the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative (ICCI). Failure to do so would have catastrophic consequences, including the potential melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, resulting in a significant rise in sea levels.

The Paris Agreement of 2015 saw all countries pledging to limit global average temperature increase to “well below 2°C” above pre-industrial levels, with efforts to strive for a 1.5°C limit. However, our current trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions has already caused approximately 1.2°C of warming and indicates a highly likely scenario of exceeding 3°C.

In light of this, over 350 cryosphere scientists have signed an open letter urging countries to commit to the 1.5°C limit at the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai. The urgency is emphasized by Iceland’s prime minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, who asserts that 1.5°C is not merely a preferable option but the only viable option to protect the cryosphere.

Scientists warn that Earth’s snow and ice regions are melting at a faster rate than anticipated, inching closer to critical tipping points. Jonathan Bamber, a researcher at the University of Bristol, underscores the need to take immediate action, as irreversible changes in the polar regions will have far-reaching global consequences.

Recent years have witnessed alarming developments, including consecutive record lows in Antarctic sea ice, a 10% loss in volume for Swiss glaciers, and a winter heatwave causing snow to melt at elevations up to 3000 meters in the Andes. However, the report highlights that a 2°C increase in temperature would lead to even more dire consequences.

At 2°C of warming, the Arctic Ocean would be fundamentally transformed, with recurring ice-free summers. Thawing permafrost soils would release carbon emissions at a rate equal to that of the entire European Union. Additionally, the absorption of atmospheric CO2 would permanently acidify polar seas, endangering crucial marine life such as krill, salmon, and king crab.

The Himalayas, too, would bear the brunt of this temperature rise, losing half of their ice. This loss would disrupt water supplies for agriculture and hydropower, increasing the risk of destructive floods caused by the sudden release of glacial meltwater. Numerous communities, particularly in India, Pakistan, Peru, and China, face significant dangers from glacial floods.

To compound these concerns, the changing climate would lead to the expansion and instability of glacial lakes. Tenzing Chogyal Sherpa, an expert at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, emphasizes the potential hazards posed by these lakes and the possibility of triggering disasters like landslides.

To achieve a 1.5°C limit, we must work towards reaching net-zero emissions by 2034. While some argue that reaching this target is already unattainable, others highlight the positive strides made in embracing solar and wind energy as reasons for optimism. Twila Moon, a researcher at the University of Colorado Boulder, believes that rapid change is still within our grasp due to cultural and social tipping points.

Even if we surpass the 1.5°C limit, each fraction of a degree matters. Jonathan Bamber stresses the importance of fighting for every tenth of a degree, as the climate crisis continues to unfold.

