Sultan Al Jaber Refutes Accusations of Using COP28 Climate Talks for Oil Deals

Contrary to recent allegations, Sultan Al Jaber, the president-designate of COP28, has vehemently denied that his team intended to strike fossil fuel deals for the UAE’s state-owned oil and gas company during the international climate talks in Dubai. Accusations emerged earlier this week, based on leaked documents obtained by the Centre for Climate Reporting, which seemed to be briefing notes for Al Jaber’s meetings with foreign officials prior to the summit. Al Jaber, who also heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), asserts that he has never seen the documents nor used any related talking points in discussions.

Some of the leaked documents outlined proposals to offer new oil and gas projects to visiting officials, with potential benefits for the UAE. These claims were swiftly refuted by Al Jaber during a press conference in Dubai when he denied the allegations as false and dismissed them as an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency.

Criticism has been directed toward Al Jaber’s appointment as the top oil executive overseeing the climate talks, particularly from Western media and civil society groups. The concerns stem from the contradiction between his role in the oil and gas industry and the expected focus of the summit on reducing fossil fuel use, a key driver of the climate crisis.

In response to the allegations, Al Jaber passionately defended himself and his connections to the oil and gas industry. He emphasized the UAE’s remarkable economic development over the past 50 years and highlighted its ability to forge relationships and partnerships independently of the COP or his presidency.

Al Jaber posed a thought-provoking question: “Do you think the UAE, or myself, will need the COP, or the COP presidency, to go and establish business deals or commercial relationships?” Such a statement hints at the UAE’s confidence and prowess in international affairs.

While it remains unclear how many of the proposed meetings actually occurred, the leaked notes do provide insights into the team’s intentions to leverage these interactions for potential new deals. CNN reached out to the 15 countries mentioned in the documents, and although four confirmed meetings with Al Jaber, they either denied engaging in business discussions or did not disclose their nature. Two countries outright denied having any meeting at all.

Al Jaber reiterated that all his meetings focused solely on the COP28 agenda and its goal of adopting a mindset centered around implementation and action to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as emphasized in the Paris Agreement. Exceeding this threshold would make it increasingly challenging for life on Earth to adapt.

Furthermore, Al Jaber revealed the constantly conflicting advice he receives regarding engagement with oil and gas companies in his role. He faces opposing viewpoints, with some suggesting pressure should be exerted through such engagement tactics, while others argue against it. This predicament leaves him torn between opposing opinions.

After delivering his denial, Al Jaber expressed gratitude toward the reporter who questioned him about the allegations, expressing relief. He concluded his remarks, leaving the audience with a sense of his dedication to his responsibilities.

It is worth noting that Al Jaber’s primary focus at present is overseeing the expansion of ADNOC’s oil and gas production. The company aims to increase its capacity from 4 million barrels per day in 2022 to 5 million barrels per day by 2027.

