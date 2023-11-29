Dubai Defends its Role as Host of COP28 Amidst “Fake News” Controversy

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — In the lead-up to the highly anticipated COP28 climate conference, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has responded to allegations of spreading “fake news” and manipulating its position as the host of the summit. As the world gathers to address the urgent issue of climate change, the UAE has found itself at the center of controversy.

Reports claiming that the COP28 president-designate, Sultan Al-Jaber, intended to step down from his position as the chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have circulated widely on social media. The letter, which appeared official, suggested that this change in leadership would occur immediately before the conference.

However, the official COP28 UAE account swiftly denounced these reports as false and baseless. In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), the COP28 team emphasized that any official news related to the conference would only be published through verified social media channels and the press office.

President-designate Sultan Al-Jaber also addressed the allegations, declaring them as inaccurate and an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency. He firmly denied the UAE’s intention to use its role as the host to advocate for oil and gas deals during the summit.

The controversy escalated when leaked records were published by the Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR), working in collaboration with the BBC, claiming that the UAE planned to discuss fossil fuel deals with 15 countries at the climate conference. The COP28 spokesperson, however, refuted these documents, labeling them as inaccurate and not used in any official meetings.

As the COP28 conference approaches, it is crucial to focus on the main goal of accelerating climate action. With global temperatures reaching unprecedented levels and extreme weather events affecting populations worldwide, world leaders and delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to attend this pivotal event in Dubai.

