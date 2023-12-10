Experts warn that COP28 commitments on fossil fuels will fall short of limiting global warming to 1.5C

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has recently expressed concerns that the pledges made by countries at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to reduce fossil fuel emissions will not be sufficient to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Despite numerous commitments made by nations to transition to clean energy sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the IEA warns that these efforts will not be enough to achieve the ambitious target set by the Paris Agreement. The IEA’s analysis indicates that even with the implementation of current pledges, global temperatures are likely to rise by more than the desired 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.

Instead of relying solely on the promises made at COP28, experts emphasize the need for more aggressive actions and policies to address the looming climate crisis. This includes faster transitions to renewable energy sources, stricter regulations on fossil fuel consumption, and significant investments in sustainable infrastructure.

Definitions:

– COP28: The 28th Conference of the Parties, which is an annual international climate conference where countries come together to discuss and negotiate actions to combat climate change.

– Fossil Fuels: Fuels, such as coal, oil, and natural gas, that are formed from the remains of prehistoric plants and animals and are used as a source of energy.

FAQ:

1. What is the 1.5 degrees Celsius target?

The 1.5 degrees Celsius target refers to the goal of limiting global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This target was established as part of the Paris Agreement in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

2. Why is it important to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius?

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is crucial to prevent the worst consequences of climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and irreversible damage to ecosystems. It is believed that exceeding this threshold could have devastating effects on human societies and the natural environment.

Source: International Energy Agency (https://www.iea.org)