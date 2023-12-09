The Battle for Climate Change: Negotiations Stumble over Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

In the midst of the COP28 climate talks, there is a fierce clash between nations regarding the inclusion of a fossil fuel phase-out in the final agreement. This has put the possibility of a hard commitment to end the use of oil and gas at risk, potentially derailing the progress made in the past 30 years.

Observers have noted that Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading the resistance, advocating for a focus solely on reducing climate pollution without acknowledging the role of fossil fuels in causing it. OPEC, in a letter sent to its members and oil-producing allies, warned against putting undue pressure on fossil fuels during the negotiations.

On the other side of the spectrum, over 80 countries, including the United States, European Union, and many vulnerable nations most affected by climate change, are demanding a clear call for a fossil fuel phase-out in the COP28 agreement. While India and China have not explicitly endorsed such a phase-out, they have expressed support for boosting renewable energy.

It is important to note that the stance taken by Saudi Arabia and Russia may be rooted in their belief in expensive carbon capture technology as a solution. However, the United Nations climate science panel has determined that this technology cannot fully replace the need to reduce global fossil fuel consumption.

The battle has reached a critical stage, with government ministers from nearly 200 countries coming together to resolve the impasse. Climate-vulnerable countries argue that a rejection of the fossil fuel mention would endanger the entire world, as nothing poses a greater risk to the prosperity and future of all people than fossil fuels.

The latest negotiating text shows that countries are considering various options, ranging from a gradual phase-out in line with scientific recommendations to no mention at all. Germany’s climate envoy has expressed concern over the pace of negotiations, emphasizing the need for all countries to engage constructively.

While the debate rages on, the Alliance of Small Island States highlights the importance of both a stronger commitment to fossil fuel phase-out and an end to fossil fuel subsidies. They stress that targets for renewables cannot serve as a substitute for these vital measures.

As the COP28 summit approaches its conclusion, all eyes are on the outcome. The United Arab Emirates, as the summit’s president, aims to achieve an ambitious agreement that limits global warming to 1.5°C. Despite the challenges, there is hope that a deal will be reached, but it remains to be seen whether it will deliver the necessary commitments to combat climate change effectively.

