Woman Sets the Record Straight about Fatal Mushroom Poisoning Incident

Erin Patterson, the woman at the center of the tragic mushroom poisoning case that resulted in three deaths and one person fighting for his life, is finally speaking out to give her side of the story. In a written statement sent to the police and exclusively obtained by ABC, Patterson provides her detailed account of the fatal family lunch that has captured worldwide attention.

Contrary to previous reports, Patterson reveals that she prepared a meal of beef Wellington for herself and her guests, allowing them to choose their own plates. She purchased the mushrooms used in the meal from a major supermarket chain and an Asian grocery store in Melbourne, near her home. Patterson herself consumed the meal and experienced severe stomach pains and diarrhea, which led to her hospitalization.

“I am devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones,” Patterson stated in her written statement. “I want to emphasize that I had absolutely no reason to harm these people whom I loved.”

Patterson’s husband, Simon, the son of the deceased couple, had initially intended to join the lunch but informed Patterson beforehand that he wouldn’t be attending. Simon’s absence raised suspicions, and Patterson admitted lying to investigators about disposing of a food dehydrator. According to her statement, when Simon questioned her about the dehydrator, she panicked and disposed of it at a local dump.

The investigation into the deaths is still ongoing, with toxicology test results pending. While Patterson remains a suspect due to her involvement in cooking the deadly meal, no charges have been filed against her. The police are investigating the incident with an open mind and treating the deaths as unexplained.

Patterson’s statement provides new insights into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, shedding light on her actions and clarifying misconceptions. As the investigation continues, the authorities will carefully examine the evidence and determine the official cause of death for the victims.